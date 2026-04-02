Leading with purpose: The power of an intentional patrol briefing

Editor’s note: This article is part of Police1’s Patrol Week, which provides resources and strategies for the realities of patrol work — from mindset and preparation to in-vehicle decision-making and the daily habits that influence safety and performance. Thanks to our Patrol Week sponsor, Team GJ.

By Chief Doreen Jokerst and Kyle Livengood

A patrol briefing is more than a lineup of calls or a distribution of assignments. It is one of the most consistent and influential leadership moments in policing. Every briefing, no matter how routine it may seem, is an opportunity for supervisors to shape culture, build trust and strengthen the sense of purpose that anchors the entire shift.

In various police departments, where professionalism, community trust and officer wellness matter deeply, the patrol briefing becomes a powerful daily touchpoint. It is where expectations are aligned, culture is reinforced and officers are reminded that they are part of something bigger than themselves.

A well-led briefing sets the tone for the day, affects how officers view challenges and influences their mindset as they step into the community. Leadership begins long before the first call for service. It begins in the briefing room.

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A tale of two briefings

Not all patrol briefings land the same. The difference between a briefing that elevates the team and one that merely fills time is obvious the moment a supervisor walks into the room.

The “drive-thru briefing” is quick, mechanical and transactional. The supervisor runs through emails, hands out assignments and mentions policy updates without connecting any of those things to the larger purpose of their work. The process is efficient, but it’s also cold, unmotivating and impersonal. Officers walk out the door with their tasks but are lacking direction or a clear vision. There’s no reminder of why they show up, of whom they serve or what they’re trying to accomplish as a team. In a field built on professionalism, compassion and community trust, these missed moments matter.

Now compare that with an intentional, leadership-driven briefing. The supervisor shows up prepared and engaged, aware of what the team faced the day before, and what the shift ahead may bring. They acknowledge effort, check on the well-being of someone who may have handled a tough call the previous shift and highlight an example of where an officer’s actions made someone’s day better. These small moments reinforce trust inside the room, bring the team together, and remind them that their work is rooted in service, not routine.

From there, priorities for the shift mesh with a broader purpose: serving with professionalism and compassion, building community confidence and staying ahead of emerging community needs. This conversation is concise but incredibly meaningful. Officers leave with more than assignments — they leave with clarity, connection, and purpose. They step into the community not just as first responders but as leaders who can shape trust, build confidence and enhance the community’s quality of life.

Imagine two different mornings in the same briefing room.

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In the video below, Gordon Graham breaks down the core leadership traits every supervisor must embody — knowledge, courage and attitude — reinforcing how even small leadership moments, like a patrol briefing, shape culture, trust and performance.

On Monday, the sergeant walks in early, already aware of yesterday’s busy shift. He checks on an officer who handled a difficult domestic situation, highlights a good catch made by one of the officers and points out a neighborhood concern raised by residents over the weekend. He sets a steady tone — focused, clear and confident. Officers walk out talking with each other, already mentally preparing for the day ahead. They feel like a team.

On Tuesday, the same group walks in — but the tone is completely different. The sergeant isn’t prepared and barely looks up from the computer. Emails are read word-for-word. There’s no context, insight or direction provided. A couple of officers stare at the wall and a few glance at their phones. Everyone leaves the room the way they came in: quiet, disconnected, uninspired and gearing up to wait for their next dispatched call.

Note the difference. The calls, the community and the challenges all remained the same. The only variable: leadership.

Building culture through consistency

Culture is not created in policies or ideally depicted on posters. It is built into everyday moments, and in policing, patrol briefings are among the most consistent cultural touchpoints. Supervisors possess the ability to reinforce the department’s mission and values simply by how they lead the room.

Briefings can and should reinforce the importance of treating people with dignity, supporting fellow officers and staying anchored in professionalism. They can and should recognize good work, highlight community partnerships and remind officers of the positive impact they have on the people they serve. These moments help shape a sense of collective identity and pride.

Even small messages land deeply. A supervisor who begins the briefing by expressing gratitude acknowledges effort. One who checks in on wellness signals care. One who invites input demonstrates respect. The culture that emerges from these interactions becomes the culture that guides the entire department.

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Connecting officers to the “why”

Policing is demanding, unpredictable and often emotionally heavy. In the face of constant change and high expectations, staying connected to the deeper purpose behind the work is what keeps officers grounded and resilient. An intentional patrol briefing is where supervisors can reconnect their teams to that “why.” A supervisor’s words have the power to shift perspective. They can remind officers that every call represents someone in need, every interaction is an opportunity to build trust, and every decision affects the well-being of the community. When officers understand the “why” behind their actions, the work becomes more than tasks and responses; it becomes service, stewardship and impact.

Connecting officers to their purpose is not a one-time message. It must be woven into daily conversations, reinforced through shared values and reflected in the tone set at every briefing. The briefing room becomes the space where officers realign with their mission, find meaning in their responsibilities and carry a sense of purpose into the field. When leaders help officers reconnect to the “why,” they strengthen not only the shift ahead but the culture of the entire department.

Leading with gratitude and impact

Leadership during a briefing does not require a complex speech. It simply requires presence, intention and heart. Supervisors can make a profound difference by consistently showing appreciation, acknowledging effort and encouraging each officer to bring their best self to the community.

As the saying goes, every day is a chance to lead with purpose, listen with intent and leave things better than you found them. Sergeants set the trajectory for the next generation of leaders. For many young officers, daily patrol briefings are where leadership habits begin to take root — for better or worse. A briefing that begins with gratitude sets a positive foundation for the entire shift. And a day that ends with impact reinforces the value of the work performed.

The message to leaders is simple: treat every briefing as a leadership moment. Use briefings to uplift and to inspire, shape culture and sharpen the focus of why the work matters. Your officers will feel it. The community will see it. And the department will grow stronger because of it.

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The P.U.R.P.O.S.E. briefing framework

A purpose-driven briefing is about shaping mindset, setting tone and connecting the work officers do to something bigger than the next call. The following seven steps offer a clear structure for supervisors who want their team to start each shift aligned and grounded.

P People first Know the state of your team. Be aware of who had a tough call, who’s carrying stress and who quietly made a big impact yesterday. People follow leaders who pay attention. U Understand your community Know the pulse of your community. Stay informed about what is happening in the areas your team serves. Understand the patterns, concerns and emerging issues they deal with. Officers anchor their work when you connect them to a bigger picture. R Recognize positive work Highlight at least one positive action. Recognize an officer’s effort, initiative or good judgment. The acknowledgement doesn’t need to be dramatic. Even small wins help shape culture. When supervisors consistently point out what’s going well, the team learns what behaviors matter. P Provide purpose Connect assignments to the bigger picture. Don’t just hand out assignments. Tie priorities back to the mission, whether that is professionalism, compassion, community trust or service. O Offer clarity Deliver clear expectations for the shift. Where do we need to focus? What matters most today? Clear direction keeps the team aligned and confident. S Set accountability Reinforce standards calmly and consistently. If there’s a policy, expectation or issue to address, be direct and consistent. Officers respect supervisors who set the standard with honesty and without theatrics or blame. E End with a unifying message Model the tone and send the team out aligned. Close with a steady reminder of what good work looks like today and why it matters.

The final moments of the briefing are more powerful than most leaders realize. This is the time to set the tone you want your team to carry into the community: calm, prepared and engaged — while reinforcing that they are stepping out as a unified team, not just as individuals. These final moments also present an opportunity to ground their mindset toward service before the first call comes in. A concise, motivating message as they head out can shape their outlook for the entire shift and strengthen morale long after the shift ends. These closing moments truly form the heart of a purpose-driven briefing.

Conclusion

At its core, the patrol briefing is one of the most powerful, culture-defining rituals in policing. It is where leaders set the tone, reinforce values and remind officers that their work carries meaning beyond the calls they respond to. When supervisors approach these moments with intention grounded in purpose, gratitude and connection, they do more than prepare a shift. They build trust within the team, elevate morale and shape how officers show up for the community.

An intentional briefing is not about perfection or performance. It is about leadership that is human and engaged. It is about choosing presence over autopilot, purpose over routine and connection over mere communication. When leaders consistently use the briefing room to inspire and empower, they cultivate a culture where officers feel valued and anchored in the mission. In turn, officers carry that same professionalism and purpose into every neighborhood, every interaction and every single call for service.

Great policing begins long before boots hit the ground. It begins in the first few minutes of every shift, where leadership shows up and culture takes shape. When we treat the patrol briefing as the leadership opportunity it truly is, we strengthen not just the shift ahead but the heart of the entire department.

About the authors

Doreen Jokerst is the Chief of Police for the Overland Park Police Department in Kansas. Overland Park is the second-largest city in the state, covering more than 72 square miles and forming part of the Kansas City metropolitan area. With a population of approximately 207,000 residents, the city is served by a nationally accredited police department comprising 278 sworn officers and 85 professional staff. The Overland Park Police Department is recognized for its commitment to public safety excellence, community engagement, and professional policing. Under Chief Jokerst’s leadership, the department continues to emphasize innovation, transparency, and building trust within the community.

Prior to her current role, Chief Jokerst served as the Assistant Vice Chancellor and Chief of Police for the Division of Public Safety at the University of Colorado Boulder. She is a nationally recognized public safety expert and police leader. During her tenure at CU Boulder, she led the development and implementation of innovative, collaborative public safety initiatives, drawing from her extensive experience in emergency management and her leadership roles in national and international public safety organizations.

Chief Jokerst began her law enforcement career in a Denver-metro suburb, rising through the ranks to the position of police commander. She gained broad experience through various specialized and supervisory assignments, and she holds a State of Colorado Emergency Manager certification. She has led numerous critical incident responses, including participation in the multi-state effort following Hurricane Irma in Florida.

Chief Jokerst holds a Doctor of Education in Leadership for Educational Equity (Higher Education), a master’s degree in psychology, and a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice. She is also a graduate of the Northwestern University School of Police Staff and Command, the Senior Management Institute for Police, and the FBI National Academy.

Major Kyle Livengood is a veteran law enforcement leader with two decades of experience at the Overland Park (Kan.) Police Department, where he currently serves as the Commander of the Antioch Division. In this role, he provides strategic oversight for several high-impact units, including patrol, community policing, crime prevention, the School Resource Officer Unit, and the Overland Park Crisis Action Team, a specialized unit designed to handle mental health-related and crisis emergency calls with a trauma-informed approach. Beyond daily operations, Major Livengood serves as the agency coordinator for the 2026 World Cup, where he collaborates with local, state and federal entities on large-scale threat mitigation and the development of comprehensive safety and security plans.

A passionate advocate for organizational culture and peer accountability, Major Livengood is a certified ABLE (Active Bystandership for Law Enforcement) instructor. In addition to many years of patrol supervision experience, his prior assignments include leadership roles in the Criminal Investigations Division, Police Technology Section, Budget and Grants Section, SWAT/EOD and Traffic Safety.

Major Livengood is a graduate of the Southern Police Institute’s 139th Administrative Officers Course, where he earned the Dean’s Scholar Award. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Public Safety from Ottawa University and is also a graduate of the 95th Session of PERF’s Senior Management Institute for Police. His leadership philosophy is centered on the belief that a supervisor’s attitude sets the “thermostat” for the workplace, requiring presence, intention, and a commitment to serving both the team and the community.