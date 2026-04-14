From fuel to fast food: The unspoken rules of the patrol car

Editor’s note: This article is part of Police1’s Patrol Week, which provides resources and strategies for the realities of patrol work — from mindset and preparation to in-vehicle decision-making and the daily habits that influence safety and performance. Thanks to our Patrol Week sponsor, Team GJ.

What’s the unofficial patrol car rule everyone just knows? We posed that question to the Police1 Facebook community, and the responses ranged from practical safety tips to lighthearted traditions. From never letting the gas tank dip too low to always searching the backseat, these unwritten rules reflect the shared experiences of officers on the road. Some are about safety, others about courtesy — and a few are simply non-negotiable.

Practical guidelines

Many comments included essential advice for cruiser safety and best practices.

“Have an ignition key in the car and the fob and a door key on your belt.”

“NEVER drop below 1/4 tank.”

“While sitting in the car, always have the windows open a little so you can hear and know what’s going on around and outside of your car for your safety.”

“Always search the backseat after anyone has been in there.”

“Do not drop a driver’s license between the seat and the center console. There is a creature living there that eats them.”

Keeping it nice for the next cop

Several of the unwritten rules officers mentioned include guidelines for shared vehicles. If you don’t have a take-home car, make sure you treat the cruiser you use well during your shift.

“Clean out your garbage at the end of your shift. If not, your ‘property’ will be returned to your mailbox.”

“Always top fuel off at end of shift and never say the Q word!”

“Put the seat all the way back so taller partners can not nail their knees to the dashboard.”

And finally ...

Some commenters suggested humorous ways to stay safe and well on shift (and have your partner still like you by the end of it).

“Never pass up a bathroom opportunity.”

“What’s said in the car stays in the car.”

“Perp goes in the back.”

“No farting if you have a partner.”

“No White Castle sliders on duty.”

“The dead French fries under the seat are from ‘the other shift.’”

What’s one unwritten rule you always follow when working out of a patrol car?