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The patrol car checklist: A veteran-to-rookie field guide

From pre-shift setup to end-of-day reset, this practical checklist helps officers build safer, more consistent patrol habits from inside the vehicle

April 14, 2026 12:04 PM • 
Police1 Staff
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Editor’s note: This article is part of Police1’s Patrol Week, which provides resources and strategies for the realities of patrol work — from mindset and preparation to in-vehicle decision-making and the daily habits that influence safety and performance. Thanks to our Patrol Week sponsor, Team GJ.

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Most patrol work happens in or around the vehicle — and many officer safety decisions are made before an officer ever steps out.

A patrol car is more than transportation. It is a mobile workspace, observation point and response platform that officers rely on throughout the shift. Small choices involving positioning, visibility, equipment setup and awareness can shape how safely and effectively patrol work unfolds.

This patrol vehicle safety checklist is designed as a practical, shift-friendly tool officers can use to reinforce consistent habits from the moment they get in the car to the end of the day. Built around the realities of working from a patrol vehicle, it walks through key moments officers should assess throughout a shift, including:

  • How is the patrol car set up before the shift begins?
  • Is equipment positioned for quick access and minimal distraction?
  • How should officers think about parking, visibility and awareness between calls?
  • What habits support safer driving while managing radio traffic and scanning surroundings?
  • What should officers check before exiting the vehicle?
  • Has the vehicle been reset and prepared for the next deployment?

The checklist is organized into short sections with clear headers and checkboxes, making it easy to print, reference and use in the field. It is designed to support rookie officers building good habits, while also giving veteran officers and FTOs a simple tool to reinforce safe, repeatable patrol practices.

Download your copy by completing the “Get Access to this Police1 Resource” box on this page!

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Police1 Staff
Police1 Staff
Police1 Staff comprises experienced writers, editors, and law enforcement professionals dedicated to delivering trusted, timely, and actionable information and resources for public safety. As the leading source for law enforcement news, resources, and training, Police1 is committed to supporting officers with expert advice, industry updates, and career development tools. From breaking news to in-depth analysis of critical topics, Police1 Staff provides the knowledge and insights you need to stay informed and ahead in the field of policing.

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