Gamber-Johnson launches new website

PRESS RELEASE

STEVENS POINT, Wis. — While you’ll find a familiar user experience, we have incorporated enhanced features designed to improve your online interactions with GamberJohnson.com.

Here are some of the key enhancements we are excited to share:



Product Configurator: Customize product findings with our new intuitive tool to meet your specific needs.

Improved Data Integrity for Products: Access more accurate and comprehensive product information.

Reseller Portal Improvements: Enjoy a more seamless and efficient experience with our enhanced portal.

Executive Leadership: Learn more about the leadership team driving our vision and innovation.

About Us: Explore our company's mission, values, and history.

Team GJ Overview: Meet the incredible team behind Gamber-Johnson and see how we work together to better serve you.

We believe these upgrades will offer you an enriched and more efficient experience. We invite you to explore the new website and discover all it offers.

Should you have any questions or need assistance, please do not hesitate to let us know. We are here to support you and ensure a smooth transition.

Thank you for your continued support.

