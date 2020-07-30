Westin Public Safety Division announces their new R5 M-Series W2W Nerf Step Bars XD

The new R5 M-Series Wheel-to-Wheel Nerf Step Bars XD provides an attractive and functional variation to our highly popular, patented R5 M-Series Wheel-to-Wheel Nerf Step Bars. Engineered to provide drivers and passengers seeking a lower more accessible step-up surface for safer and easier cab entry access. The R5 M-Series Wheel-to-Wheel Nerf Step Bars XD maintains all the premium features of our original R5 M-Series, including the extra wide 5” skid resistant step pads, a third step for easier cargo bed access, and the optional light kit for better vision in inclement weather or darkness.

Easier vehicle access is achieved by dropping the actual step surface 3 inches lower to the ground. Easy to install, the R5 XD includes Westin’s exclusive Isolator Brackets and mounting kit, which provides added support and virtually eliminates annoying creaking sounds, and mounts directly to the vehicle bed rails.

The unique patented modular design also saves shipping costs, eliminating expensive truck freight requirements. Built with high-grade corrosion resistant steel, R5 XD provides a long-lasting and stylish upgrade to your truck or SUV, available in your choice of either polished stainless steel, or a textured black finish.

