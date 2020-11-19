Decatur Electronics awarded the GSA Advantage police radar contract

All government buyers, federal government –state, local and tribal government entities – cash in on Decatur Electronics’ Cooperative Buying!

SAN DIEGO — Now it is easier than ever before to access economical, high end speed enforcement products. Decatur Electronics has been awarded the GSA Advantage (U.S. General Services Administration) police radar contract.

The U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) is committed to offering local, state and federal government agencies a streamlined path to acquiring the latest products and services in the public safety industry. Purchasing off a GSA contract reduces the time, cost and paperwork in purchasing speed enforcement products. Additionally, Decatur Electronics offers FREE shipping for all products shipped within the continental U.S.

A quick note about the speed enforcement and traffic calming products in the GSA Contract:

For more information on acquiring traffic enforcement equipment through GSA advantage or any other questions please contact Decatur Electronics at (800) 428-4315 or info@decaturelectronics.com.

About Decatur Electronics

Decatur Electronics has been working to save lives through speed enforcement since it was founded in 1955 in Decatur, Illinois. Our company is unique in the Public Safety market with a 65 years history, we designed, developed and manufactured the first police radar for the North American market and currently there are more than 120,000 police radars deployed in the field making the roadways safer every single day.