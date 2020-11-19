Decatur Electronics awarded the GSA Advantage police radar contract
All government buyers, federal government –state, local and tribal government entities – cash in on Decatur Electronics’ Cooperative Buying!
SAN DIEGO — Now it is easier than ever before to access economical, high end speed enforcement products. Decatur Electronics has been awarded the GSA Advantage (U.S. General Services Administration) police radar contract.
The U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) is committed to offering local, state and federal government agencies a streamlined path to acquiring the latest products and services in the public safety industry. Purchasing off a GSA contract reduces the time, cost and paperwork in purchasing speed enforcement products. Additionally, Decatur Electronics offers FREE shipping for all products shipped within the continental U.S.
A quick note about the speed enforcement and traffic calming products in the GSA Contract:
- The G3 police radar, is the latest generation of the Genesis Radar family. It replaces the popular Genesis II Select. It is available with one or two Ka-Band directional antennas and comes with standard features such as: stationary directional, moving same lane, and moving opposite processing modes all with faster target tracking options, a “right sized” cordless remote and a 3 year warranty.
- The SCOUT and GHD are our handheld speed radars, with over 15,000 units deployed across North America alone. The battery powered SCOUT offers up to 7 days of use between charges. The GHD is a corded version and our most affordable solution, very popular with departments with constrained equipment budgets.
- The OnSite Speed Trailers and Sign product line are highly flexible traffic calming products. It offers 45 pre-programmed bilingual (Spanish/English) messages and graphics, along with the option for custom messages. High output solar panels, RED/BLUE warning flasher and a data logger for traffic reporting are popular options. In addition to normal roadway use they are deployed in school zones, construction projects and other areas where people congregate like arenas.
For more information on acquiring traffic enforcement equipment through GSA advantage or any other questions please contact Decatur Electronics at (800) 428-4315 or info@decaturelectronics.com.
About Decatur Electronics
Decatur Electronics has been working to save lives through speed enforcement since it was founded in 1955 in Decatur, Illinois. Our company is unique in the Public Safety market with a 65 years history, we designed, developed and manufactured the first police radar for the North American market and currently there are more than 120,000 police radars deployed in the field making the roadways safer every single day.