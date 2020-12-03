Westin announces release of Superwinch Wireless Remote Kit

The Superwinch Wireless Remote Kit is a great solution for peace of mind. (Courtesy photo)

SAN DIMAS, Calif. — Control your winch up to 50 feet away with Westin’s Superwinch Wireless Remote Kit. The Superwinch Wireless Remote Kit allows the winch operator more freedom to control the winch functions from a safe distance, whether inside the vehicle cab or from an external position for an enhanced vantage point.

The kit works for all 12V electric Superwinch models, and features a textured hand grip with safety strap, and an automatic shut-off timer. The wireless remote is designed to absorb wear and abuse if dropped, and engineered to protect against accidental power-ups. In the event you lose the wireless remote, or have low or dead battery power, you can still use your wired remote.

If you are winching alone, or wheeling offroad on an extremely remote trail, the Superwinch Wireless Remote Kit is a great solution for peace of mind, so don’t be caught without it!

About Westin Public Safety Divison

Westin Public Safety is a division of Westin Automotive Products, Inc., San Dimas, CA, that specializes in protective, functional, active duty vehicle equipment for the public safety sector. We offer agency’s the best in vehicle front-end equipment proven to preserve vehicle integrity and outperform standards for rigorous tactical maneuver technique testing.