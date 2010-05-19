Laguna Manufacturing Announces Second Phase of Tahoe PPV Seating Packages for Chicago PD

Laguna Manufacturing Inc. is pleased to announce that it’s starting the second phase of 259 Tahoe PPV seating packages equipped with the Ready Buckle Prisoner Seat Belt Restraints for the Chicago Police Department. The initial phase was a joint venture Laguna Manufacturing and Ready Buckle worked together on. Officially at the start of this year Laguna Manufacturing became the sole source for manufacturing and distributing the Ready Buckle, this move will bring lower pricing on Ready Buckle to the market along with a design change for even easier installations and retro fits.

Learn more at www.laguna3p.com