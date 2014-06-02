Mac’s Lift Gate Inc. presents the Mac’s Prisoner Transport Lift System, now standard with Folding Step feature. This lift is a custom built lift designed to fit your prisoner transport. Available with a 750 lbs. weight capacity, the lift stows underneath the vehicle keeping the prisoner area free of equipment or other hardware. The Bumper Stow Technology makes the lift a fully functional step for getting into and out of the prisoner transport. This is the same reliable technology we have been using on ambulances for 20 years to pick up cots and stretchers. But this same lift has been considered for Mobile Command Vehicles, S.W.A.T. and Bomb Recovery Vehicles to aid in robot deployment. Contact Mac’s Lift Gate Inc. or your favorite specialty vehicle manufacturer to discuss applications, pricing and availability. The lift has a 3 Year Limited Warranty and is proudly made in the USA.

