Go Rhino! Introduces New Heavy Duty Wrap & Brush Guards for 2011 Dodge Charger

The Go Rhino! Heavy Duty wraparound brush guard is now available for the 2011 Dodge Charger. Fully welded one-piece construction is perfect for pit maneuvers and provides optimal strength and superior grille protection. The cross-plate is pre-dilled for mounting speakers and warning lights with increased light visibility. The replaceable PVC push rail trim does not interfere with SRS air bag system and optional wraparounds offer additional protection from road hazards. The durable black powder coast finish is available with a 5 year warranty.

CAll (888) 427-4466 or visit us at www.gorhinopd.com.