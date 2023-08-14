Pro-gard unveils much anticipated rear under seat storage solution for the F-150 and super duty crew cabs

Pro-gard’s innovative Under Seat Storage provides convenience, security, and organization

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Pro-gard Products, LLC, a pioneer in law enforcement equipment solutions, is proud to unveil its latest product: the Under Seat Storage system. Designed to address the unique storage needs of law enforcement officers, this cutting-edge solution maximizes cargo space, providing ample room for essential equipment and weapons, while ensuring secure and organized storage.

The Under Seat Storage boasts a host of features that set it apart as an indispensable tool for officers on duty. With two compartments equipped with a removable divider, the system offers versatile organization options. The larger compartment includes locking latches, delivering peace of mind through secure weapon storage.

The compartments are constructed from robust steel, ensuring durability and longevity, and they are finished with a textured black powder coat, combining aesthetics with functionality. A rubber mat-lined floor serves as an additional layer of protection, safeguarding both the equipment and the storage system itself. Installation is a breeze, with a seamless, hole-free process that firmly attaches the Under Seat Storage to OEM holes, eliminating the need for any drilling. Furthermore, the system requires no assembly, streamlining the integration process and reducing installation time.

“Pro-gard is committed to providing law enforcement professionals with the tools they need to perform their duties efficiently and effectively,” said Mike Navarro, President. “Our new Under Seat Storage system is a testament to this commitment, offering a secure, organized, and hassle-free solution to optimize cargo space and elevate storage capabilities.”

Discover a new level of convenience, security, and organization with Pro-gard’s innovative Under Seat Storage. For more information and to explore the full range of Pro-gard’s law enforcement equipment solutions, visit pro-gard.com or contact sales@pro-gard.com.

About Pro-gard

Pro-gard has been a trusted name in law enforcement equipment solutions for [number] years. With a commitment to innovation, quality, and meeting the evolving needs of law enforcement professionals, Pro-gard continues to lead the industry in providing cutting-edge solutions that enhance officer safety and efficiency.