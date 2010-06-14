Troy Products Launches Redesigned Website

Troy Products is excited to announce the launch of the newly redesigned Troy Products website.

The new site features a user friendly search capability where customers can search by product or by vehicle type. All products have Ford, Chevy and Dodge sections so items are easier to find per vehicle. We’ve also added new products such as Gun boxes, Tahoe MC consoles, “Window “bar” guards, Vehicle door panels and much more!

For more information visit www.troyproducts.com.

About Troy Products

From the beginning, the Troy Products strategy was to work closely with law enforcement agencies and fire departments to develop customized products guaranteed to meet their specific needs for safety, neatness, convenience and aesthetics. This design shaped the Troy Products line into the largest assortment of long-lasting, high-quality, and good-looking products available from a single source.