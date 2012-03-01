Bulletproof wheels on way for Tex. Special Ops team

By Judy Sheridan

The Weatherford Democrat

PARKER COUNTY, Texas — Parker County Commissioners authorized the purchase of a BATT (Ballistic Armored Tactical Transport) AP SWAT vehicle for the Weatherford-Parker County Special Operations Group Monday.

The vehicle — which will be used to transport SWAT teams to a call out location — replaces a 1980 Peacekeeper armored truck purchased as military surplus about three years ago, Capt. Mike Morgan, commander of the SWAT team, said. It will be funded through a $196,600 Homeland Security grant.

Morgan said the vehicle is “far superior” to the current vehicle in terms of armor protection, deployment and tactical abilities and operational storage.

