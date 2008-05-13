Grant lets Mass. dept. get motorcycles

By Chris Camire

The Lowell Sun

TYNGSBORO, Mass. — Have you seen a new set of wheels patrolling the town in recent weeks? Take note: You’re not in an old episode of CHiPS.

The Tyngsboro Police Department has introduced two motorcycles to its fleet of vehicles -- a move made possible by an $18,000 community-policing grant secured by Police Chief William Mulligan.

Now that the weather is cooperating, drivers on all Tyngsboro back roads and main streets can expect to see motorcycle police. It’s the first time the department has used motorcycles since the 1920s.

Adding the two Harley-Davidson’s to the force made extra sense this year, noted Mulligan, not only because they allow officers to easily navigate through traffic jams, but also because they get better gas mileage than police cars.

“Economic times are tough,” said Mulligan. “And officers drive through town quite a bit. They have to travel a long distance if a call comes in on the other side of town.”

Police are leasing the motorcycles from Manchester (N.H.) Harley-Davidson. The department must return them at the end of the year. But if a series of touchstones are met this summer, Mulligan said the department will look into bringing motorcycles back in 2009.

First, Mulligan wants to see that the bikes are able get to emergency scenes quicker than conventional cruisers.

“They should get to accidents much quicker when traffic is backed up on the main roads,” said Mulligan.

Traffic on the temporary bridge continues to be a traffic bottleneck during rush hour and peak weekend shopping times, said the chief.

“Even though people are trying to pull over, it doesn’t leave a lot of space,” said Mulligan. “Motorcycles can pull through much faster.”

Two officers have been trained to use the motorcycles, with two others training. Mulligan wants to see the officers increase speed enforcement in town. He also wants them to use the motorcycles to forge relationships with the community.

“They can pull up, dismount, direct traffic and move forward,” said Mulligan. “I also want to make sure they’re getting into the neighborhoods. Kids are attracted to them. They can be used in a parade or a funeral procession.”

The community-policing grant used to lease the motorcycles has also been used for training, to increase bicycle patrols and to purchase a radar trailer.

Selectman Kevin O’Connor said Mulligan has done a good job meeting benchmarks he set when he interviewed to become Tyngsboro’s top cop last year. The addition of motorcycles is an important step to improving the town’s public safety, he said.

“It’s a great way to increase police visibility,” said O’Connor. “It makes the bad guys know that Tyngsboro has another level of law enforcement.”

Copyright 2008 The Lowell Sun