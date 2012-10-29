Three Va. police departments selected for new cruisers through grants

By Bill Archer

Bluefield Daily Telegraph

RICHMOND, Va. — Three Southwest Virginia communities benefited from a one-time only grant program through the Department of Criminal Justice Services that provided one new 2013 Dodge Charger patrol car to each of six small rural law enforcement departments in the western and southern part of the state.

“We were pleased that we were selected out of the 55 departments that applied for the grant,” Sonya Ramsey, director of administration for Bland County, Va., said during a telephone interview from Staunton, Va. “It was only available to departments with 10 or fewer law enforcement officers. It saves us $30,000, so it means a lot to the county.”

Bland County was the only county that received one of the grants, but Cedar Bluff and Haysi, Va., also received patrol cars.

