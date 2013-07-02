Pa. town secures funds for mobile command vehicle

By Tom De Martini

Upper Macungie Patch

UPPER MACUNGIE TWNSHP, Pa. — Upper Macungie Township has secured a $15,000 grant from the Lehigh County Revitalization Grant Program, which marks the first monies obtained in the quest to purchase a mobile command vehicle that would serve three municipalities.

The command vehicle, which is estimated to cost between $425,000 and $450,000, would be used for emergencies in South Whitehall, Upper Macungie and North Whitehall townships.

The high-tech vehicle would be equipped with the latest communications technology, including satellite, that could be used in large-scale emergencies that require unified command and control.

Full Story: $15K Grant Will Help Buy High-Tech Emergency Vehicle