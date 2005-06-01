Draeger Safety Announces the SCBA-G, Designed For Long-duration Breathing Protection

Today’s Emergency Responders need to be prepared for the unexpected. Draeger’s SCBA-G provides them with the versatility to meet evolving threats with long-duration breathing protection.

The SCBA-G is a modular combination SCBA/PAPR designed to provide longduration breathing protection to Emergency Responders. Utilizing proven, tested technology, the SCBA-G is ideal for missions requiring long entry/ egress or involve unknown elements that may require more or less protection. Without exposure to the environment, the user chooses the level of protection — compressed or filtered air.

Features

Draeger AirBoss PSS100 SCBA

SafetyTech C420 PAPR technology

New combination mask that enables positive or negative pressure modes

Modular design providing the option of a standard, stand alone SCBA or CBA (Combination Breathing Apparatus)

Live-agent tested, proven COTS

