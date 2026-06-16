Webinar: The new workforce reality in policing: A leadership framework for retention, readiness and resilience

Date: Wednesday, July 8

Time: 2 p.m. ET | 1 p.m. CT | 11 a.m. PT

Register now using the “Register for this Police1 Webinar” box on this page!

* Can’t make the date? Register anyway and we’ll send you a recording after the event.

Law enforcement agencies across the country are facing a workforce crisis unlike anything seen in recent decades. Recruitment pipelines are shrinking, attrition remains high and agencies are struggling to maintain adequate staffing levels.

As staffing shortages persist overtime costs continue to rise, and officers are increasingly burdened by unpredictable schedules, mandatory overtime and reduced work-life balance. These pressures contribute to burnout and make it even more difficult for agencies to retain experienced personnel.

This webinar will explore how staffing shortages, scheduling practices, overtime, burnout and retention are interconnected. We will examine why agencies cannot recruit their way out of today’s staffing challenges and why leaders must rethink how they manage the workforce they already have.

By addressing workforce management agencies can work toward stabilizing operations, reducing burnout, protecting service levels and strengthening readiness while navigating the ongoing challenges of recruitment, retention, compliance and operational demands.

By joining this webinar, you’ll be able to:



Describe the current workforce challenges facing law enforcement agencies, including shrinking recruitment pipelines, high attrition, rising overtime costs and reduced work-life balance.



including shrinking recruitment pipelines, high attrition, rising overtime costs and reduced work-life balance. Explain the connection between staffing shortages, scheduling practices, overtime, burnout and retention.



between staffing shortages, scheduling practices, overtime, burnout and retention. Assess why recruitment alone is not sufficient to address today’s staffing crisis in law enforcement.



to address today’s staffing crisis in law enforcement. Identify workforce management approaches that help agencies stabilize operations, reduce burnout and protect service levels.



that help agencies stabilize operations, reduce burnout and protect service levels. Recognize the relationship between staffing shortages, overtime, retention, compliance and operational readiness.

WHO SHOULD ATTEND:



Chiefs of police



Sheriffs / Deputy chiefs



Command staff members



Human resources directors



Recruitment and hiring managers



Personnel managers



Staffing analysts

* Please note the Q and A portion of the webinar will only be available for live event attendees.

MEET THE SPEAKERS:

L-R: Joseph Gramaglia, Seth Dinehart, Brandon Rigaud

Joseph Gramaglia is the founder and principal of Blue Integrity Solutions LTD and a member of the Public Safety Advisory Team at V2 Global. A former police commissioner of the City of Buffalo, he brings more than 31 years of law enforcement experience and previously led one of New York State’s largest municipal police departments, overseeing more than 800 sworn officers, 275 civilian professionals and a $110 million budget.

Seth Dinehart is the regional sales director for the central U.S. at First Due, where he helps law enforcement agencies implement technology solutions that streamline scheduling and staffing workflows. He brings more than 23 years of public safety experience, including leadership in emergency response operations, public safety technology and agency modernization initiatives across fire service, EMS and law enforcement environments.

Brandon Rigaud is a retired fire lieutenant with a demonstrated history of working in the government sector. He is skilled in emergency management, disaster response, emergency medical services (EMS), structural firefighting and incident command. He is an experienced thought leader and software product manager with deep domain-level knowledge of public safety software. He is also experienced in agile methods and rapid go-to-market strategies and has deep experience in managing distributed worldwide development teams and sprints, with an emphasis on creating effective software for the emergency services.