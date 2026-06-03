Webinar: When the plan meets reality: Managing the pressure points of major events

Date: Thursday, June 18

Time: 1 p.m. ET | 12 p.m. CT | 10 a.m. PT

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Can’t make the date? Register anyway and we’ll send you a recording after the event.

Every major event starts with a plan. The real challenge begins when that plan is put into action.

From the Super Bowl and Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix to New Year’s Eve celebrations, major conventions, professional sports, concerts and presidential visits, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department operates in one of the nation’s most demanding event environments. The department’s Events Planning Section helps coordinate thousands of events each year, offering a unique perspective on the operational challenges that emerge when large-scale plans move into execution.

Join Lieutenant Kendall Bell, who oversees LVMPD’s Events Planning Section, and Emergency Manager Ana Chavez as they share lessons learned from planning and supporting some of America’s most complex public safety operations.

Drawing on experiences from high-profile events and day-to-day operations, they will discuss:



Where communications plans experience strain during large-scale operations

How information flows between command staff and officers in the field

Technology performance during high-demand operations

Operational surprises agencies encounter during major events

Strategies for identifying and addressing pressure points before they impact operations

Whether your agency is preparing for a sporting event, festival, convention or community gathering, this session will provide practical insights to help strengthen coordination, improve situational awareness and prepare for the realities that emerge when major events go live.

About our panel

Lt. Kendall Bell

Kendall Bell is a veteran of the United States Air Force and a Lieutenant with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD), bringing 26 years of comprehensive law enforcement experience to his leadership roles. Over more than two decades, his career has spanned patrol, complex criminal investigations, and high-stakes event logistics.

Currently, Lt. Bell oversees both the Emergency Management Section and the LVMPD Events Planning Section — recognized globally as one of the busiest and most dynamic operations of its kind. Under his direction, the department ensures the safety and seamless execution of some of the world’s largest public gatherings, including the Las Vegas Grand Prix, the Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC), the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), and America’s New Year’s Party. Lt. Bell holds a Bachelor of Arts in Administrative Leadership from the University of Oklahoma.

Ana Chavez is the Emergency Manager for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD), where she leads the department’s emergency management program, overseeing preparedness, response, recovery, mitigation and critical infrastructure protection efforts. In this role, she manages emergency planning, training and exercises, Department Operations Center activations, homeland security grant programs, and coordination with local, state and federal partners.



Ana has more than a decade of experience with LVMPD, serving in a variety of operational, administrative, and leadership roles before transitioning into emergency management. She has played a key role in planning and coordinating public safety operations for major events including the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix, Super Bowl LVIII, New Year’s Eve celebrations, and other large-scale special events.



She holds a Master of Arts in Criminal Justice from Arizona State University. Ana is a graduate of the National Emergency Management Basic Academy, holds advanced exercise and incident management certifications, and serves as Co-Chair of the Local Emergency Planning Committee while representing LVMPD on several regional preparedness and homeland security working groups.

About our moderator

Rob Lawrence

Rob Lawrence has been a leader in civilian and military EMS for over a quarter of a century. He is currently the director of strategic implementation for PRO EMS and its educational arm, Prodigy EMS, in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and executive director of the California Ambulance Association. He previously served as the chief operating officer of the Richmond Ambulance Authority (Virginia), which won both state and national EMS Agency of the Year awards during his 10-year tenure. Additionally, he served as COO for Paramedics Plus in Alameda County, California. Prior to emigrating to the U.S. in 2008, Rob served as the COO for the East of England Ambulance Service in Suffolk County, England, and as the executive director of operations and service development for the East Anglian Ambulance NHS Trust.

➡️ Register now by completing the “Register for this Police1 webinar” box on this page!