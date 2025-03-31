Spotlight: CentralSquare powers smarter, safer communities with integrated public safety software

Company name: CentralSquare Technologies
Headquarters: Lake Mary, Fla.
Signature product: Public safety suite, from 911 call handling to jail management systems
Website: https://www.centralsquare.com/
1. What is the history of your company?
CentralSquare is the product of a 2018 merger between four different industry leading public sector companies: Superion, TriTech, Zuercher and Aptean. Each company that became part of CentralSquare was built with decades of experience in the public sector developing intuitive and innovative software solutions for local governments and municipalities. The name CentralSquare signifies the central point of convergence for communities where governments and citizens interact.
2. What is your company mission?
CentralSquare is dedicated to creating smarter, safer and connected communities. We provide the broadest, smartest, and most unified public sector software suite that powers all aspects of managing local government and constantly innovate new solutions in partnership with the communities that we serve.
3. Describe your key product offering for public safety.
CentralSquare offers the broadest, smartest and most unified public safety suite in the market, which includes everything from 911 call handling to jail management systems. The suite is built to be a seamless, integrated system that can be offered on cloud or on-premise, reducing administrative tasks and allowing more focus on community safety. It is designed to adapt to the unique needs of different agencies of all sizes and supports multi-agency and multi-jurisdictional responses, ensuring the fastest and most effective use of resources.
4. Why do you believe your products are essential to the police community?
Public safety agencies across the country are understaffed and overworked. They rely heavily on technology to help them work more efficiently and effectively in order to provide the highest level of service and safety to their communities. Software solutions like ours are built from the ground up with that in mind. Providing public safety agencies with the tools they need to work smarter, not harder. Improving response rates, increasing real time visibility and enhancing interoperability.
5. What are the biggest challenges your customers face?
Public safety agencies are understaffed, overworked and operating on very tight budgets. This means many public safety agencies are forced to use antiquated software that limits their real time visibility, access to critical data and the ability to streamline their workflows. Unfortunately, this can cause slower response times and negatively impacts their ability to protect their communities and their first responders.
6. What makes your company unique?
Our dedication to the mission and the passion our employees share to build safer, smarter and connected communities is what makes us unique. Our software was built from the ground up with first responders in mind and with thousands of hours of site visits and ridealongs. Meaning it works the way they need and want it to work. We are more than just a vendor, but a partner. Our mission is your mission.
7. What do your customers like best about you and your products?
- Centerline AI: “With 20 years of experience in law enforcement as a road sergeant, detective, and now captain, I have encountered many challenges in report writing and case management. Centerline AI has revolutionized these processes for me and my agency. The platform has significantly improved efficiency, particularly in drafting and redacting documents like probable cause affidavits. Tasks that previously consumed hours are now completed in a fraction of the time — cutting at least 90% off the redaction process alone.” – Captain Barry W. Morgan, Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office
- CAD: “By eliminating single points of failure and ensuring access to the latest software, CentralSquare’s cloud-based CAD has revolutionized how we manage our critical systems. This partnership has delivered improved reliability and predictability, allowing us to focus on serving our community quickly and effectively.” – Matthew Henry, Chief of Police of the Murrieta Police Department
- Vertex NG911: “The integration with CAD where a dispatcher cloud look up a phone number in CAD, click on it and it would dial out was saving them so much time. There were so many features that we could utilize to make their lives easier, save time and just in general handle our calls better.” – Jeanie Pharis, Director, Morgan County, AL
- PSJ Pro Suite: “Proper mapping and proper placement of calls into our different villages and zones that we have was extremely important to us. Our old system really didn’t do a great job of that but CentralSquare through its really solid use of GIS technology has really helped us make sure that our calls and our statistics are landing in the right zones and municipalities. We’re gaining a tremendous amount of efficiency using the product.” – Captain Kevin Lee, Ramapo Police, NY
8. What is the most rewarding part of serving the first responder community? Knowing that our products directly help those who put their lives on the line every day. Seeing the real-world impact of our innovations and teamwork, from helping agencies coordinate emergency response more efficiently to ensuring critical data is available when it’s needed most, is incredibly fulfilling. At the end of the day, we’re not just building software – we’re supporting the heroes who keep our communities safe.
9. Do you support any charitable organizations within public safety or the community? Tell us more. Supporting our communities is a priority for us, which is why we have The CentralSquare Technologies, Inc. Foundation. Its mission to support local and national organizations and individuals that aid our dedicated first responders and other members of the public safety and public administration communities.
In addition to the groups below (many of which focus on relief efforts after fires or hurricanes), the Foundation has also made several contributions to first responders/public servants injured in the line of duty, or to the families of fallen first responders and public servants.
- World Central Kitchen Inc
- Habitat for Humanity Seminole-Apopka
- Feed Ontario
- Canada Helps – Kelowna Wildfires
- California Fire Foundation Disaster Relief
- Ronald McDonald House of Central Florida
- Clean the World Foundation
- Red Cross Canada
- Habitat for Humanity Nashville
- National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund
- Gary Sinise Foundation
- Survive First
- Northeast Iowa Community Action Corporation
- Decorah Elk’s Children Foundation
- Wounded Warrior Project
- American Heart Association
- Police Officer Assistance Trust
- Tunnels to Towers
- Back the Blue NC
- The Veteran’s Tribute Career & Technical Academy in Las Vegas
10. Is there any fun fact or trivia that you’d like to share about you or your company?
- 3 out of 4 citizens are impacted by CentralSquare software
- 375,000 sworn officers use CentralSquare everyday
- More than 8,000 customers trust CentralSquare technologies
11. What’s next for your company? Any upcoming new projects or initiatives?
- Centerline AI: Centerline is the only platform of AI-powered tools built for the public sector. Not only does Centerline help generate reports in minutes, but it also assists in full case management, builds approval processes and integrates into CAD and RMS systems with the need for complicated integrations or APIs. Centerline is built to enhance what you already do well through customizable workflows and forms work for every scenario and every application, so you get time back to your mission.
- Cloud Initiative: We’re dedicated to providing the best quality, reliability and security of our products which is why we offer all of our core solutions in the cloud. By operating in the cloud, agencies can ensure a seamless, scalable, and flexible experience throughout the entire lifecycle of an emergency from 911 call handling, CAD, records management, mobile, jail management and more. Our partnership with AWS ensures that agencies have the best in cloud security and reliability.