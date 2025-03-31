Spotlight: CentralSquare powers smarter, safer communities with integrated public safety software

Company name: CentralSquare Technologies

Headquarters: Lake Mary, Fla.

Signature product: Public safety suite, from 911 call handling to jail management systems

Website: https://www.centralsquare.com/

1. What is the history of your company?

CentralSquare is the product of a 2018 merger between four different industry leading public sector companies: Superion, TriTech, Zuercher and Aptean. Each company that became part of CentralSquare was built with decades of experience in the public sector developing intuitive and innovative software solutions for local governments and municipalities. The name CentralSquare signifies the central point of convergence for communities where governments and citizens interact.

2. What is your company mission?

CentralSquare is dedicated to creating smarter, safer and connected communities. We provide the broadest, smartest, and most unified public sector software suite that powers all aspects of managing local government and constantly innovate new solutions in partnership with the communities that we serve.

3. Describe your key product offering for public safety.

CentralSquare offers the broadest, smartest and most unified public safety suite in the market, which includes everything from 911 call handling to jail management systems. The suite is built to be a seamless, integrated system that can be offered on cloud or on-premise, reducing administrative tasks and allowing more focus on community safety. It is designed to adapt to the unique needs of different agencies of all sizes and supports multi-agency and multi-jurisdictional responses, ensuring the fastest and most effective use of resources.

4. Why do you believe your products are essential to the police community?

Public safety agencies across the country are understaffed and overworked. They rely heavily on technology to help them work more efficiently and effectively in order to provide the highest level of service and safety to their communities. Software solutions like ours are built from the ground up with that in mind. Providing public safety agencies with the tools they need to work smarter, not harder. Improving response rates, increasing real time visibility and enhancing interoperability.

5. What are the biggest challenges your customers face?

Public safety agencies are understaffed, overworked and operating on very tight budgets. This means many public safety agencies are forced to use antiquated software that limits their real time visibility, access to critical data and the ability to streamline their workflows. Unfortunately, this can cause slower response times and negatively impacts their ability to protect their communities and their first responders.

6. What makes your company unique?

Our dedication to the mission and the passion our employees share to build safer, smarter and connected communities is what makes us unique. Our software was built from the ground up with first responders in mind and with thousands of hours of site visits and ridealongs. Meaning it works the way they need and want it to work. We are more than just a vendor, but a partner. Our mission is your mission.

7. What do your customers like best about you and your products?



Centerline AI: “With 20 years of experience in law enforcement as a road sergeant, detective, and now captain, I have encountered many challenges in report writing and case management. Centerline AI has revolutionized these processes for me and my agency. The platform has significantly improved efficiency, particularly in drafting and redacting documents like probable cause affidavits. Tasks that previously consumed hours are now completed in a fraction of the time — cutting at least 90% off the redaction process alone.” – Captain Barry W. Morgan, Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office

CAD: “By eliminating single points of failure and ensuring access to the latest software, CentralSquare’s cloud-based CAD has revolutionized how we manage our critical systems. This partnership has delivered improved reliability and predictability, allowing us to focus on serving our community quickly and effectively.” – Matthew Henry, Chief of Police of the Murrieta Police Department

Vertex NG911: “The integration with CAD where a dispatcher cloud look up a phone number in CAD, click on it and it would dial out was saving them so much time. There were so many features that we could utilize to make their lives easier, save time and just in general handle our calls better.” – Jeanie Pharis, Director, Morgan County, AL

PSJ Pro Suite: “Proper mapping and proper placement of calls into our different villages and zones that we have was extremely important to us. Our old system really didn’t do a great job of that but CentralSquare through its really solid use of GIS technology has really helped us make sure that our calls and our statistics are landing in the right zones and municipalities. We’re gaining a tremendous amount of efficiency using the product.” – Captain Kevin Lee, Ramapo Police, NY

8. What is the most rewarding part of serving the first responder community? Knowing that our products directly help those who put their lives on the line every day. Seeing the real-world impact of our innovations and teamwork, from helping agencies coordinate emergency response more efficiently to ensuring critical data is available when it’s needed most, is incredibly fulfilling. At the end of the day, we’re not just building software – we’re supporting the heroes who keep our communities safe.

9. Do you support any charitable organizations within public safety or the community? Tell us more. Supporting our communities is a priority for us, which is why we have The CentralSquare Technologies, Inc. Foundation. Its mission to support local and national organizations and individuals that aid our dedicated first responders and other members of the public safety and public administration communities.

In addition to the groups below (many of which focus on relief efforts after fires or hurricanes), the Foundation has also made several contributions to first responders/public servants injured in the line of duty, or to the families of fallen first responders and public servants.



World Central Kitchen Inc

Habitat for Humanity Seminole-Apopka

Feed Ontario

Canada Helps – Kelowna Wildfires

California Fire Foundation Disaster Relief

Ronald McDonald House of Central Florida

Clean the World Foundation

Red Cross Canada

Habitat for Humanity Nashville

National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund

Gary Sinise Foundation

Survive First

Northeast Iowa Community Action Corporation

Decorah Elk’s Children Foundation

Wounded Warrior Project

American Heart Association

Police Officer Assistance Trust

Tunnels to Towers

Back the Blue NC

The Veteran’s Tribute Career & Technical Academy in Las Vegas

10. Is there any fun fact or trivia that you’d like to share about you or your company?



3 out of 4 citizens are impacted by CentralSquare software

375,000 sworn officers use CentralSquare everyday

More than 8,000 customers trust CentralSquare technologies

11. What’s next for your company? Any upcoming new projects or initiatives?

