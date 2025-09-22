On-demand webinar: Beyond the lens: How license plate recognition (LPR) technology is transforming modern policing

Access this on-demand webinar by completing the “Watch this Police1 on-demand webinar” box on this page!

Imagine needing to find a suspect’s vehicle, but all you have is a description: A gray pickup truck with a ladder rack. Traditional investigations are time-consuming and often come up empty. But what if you could streamline your search and find critical data in seconds?

View this exclusive webinar with sergeant Zachary King of the Hoover, Alabama Police Department and Motorola Solutions Sales Expert Lane Thompson. They share real-world examples of how the Motorola Solutions LPR Portfolio is transforming investigations and getting faster results.

You’ll learn how to combine the L6D dual-purpose LPR camera with VMASSIST’s AI-powered analytics to gain unparalleled insights.

By viewing this webinar, you'll learn how to:



Reduce camera clutter with a single camera that provides both multi-lane LPR data and high-quality security video.



Streamline investigations with AI by using natural language search to find vehicles even without a license plate.



See the bigger picture and capture rich vehicle motion data, including speed and direction, to build timelines and uncover critical patterns.



and capture rich vehicle motion data, including speed and direction, to build timelines and uncover critical patterns. Get more insights from your data and accelerate investigations to successful case closures.

WHAT ATTENDEES LIKED FROM THIS PRESENTATION:

“It was very informative. It was great to see the advancements that have been made and the clarity of the video and its ability was astonishing.”

“Great in-depth knowledge on usage of the system.”

“Good presentation!”

“Very insightful.”

“I learned a lot that I did not know regarding LPRs.”

MEET THE SPEAKERS:

L - R: Lane Thompson, Zack King

Lane Thompson is a subject matter expert in License Plate Recognition (LPR) technology at Motorola Solutions Inc. He is a former sergeant with the Hoover Police Department in Alabama, where he worked in drug interdiction for over 12 years. Thompson’s law enforcement background includes over 20 years of experience, with a focus on criminal interdiction and the use of technology to identify and locate vehicles of interest. He is recognized as an expert witness in state and federal courts and has a proven track record of narcotics and currency seizures.

Sergeant Zachary King has been with the Hoover, Alabama Police Department since 2016. His current assignment is as the Intelligence and Technology Unit Supervisor as well as the Metro Area Crime Center Taskforce Officer. He has been the LPR Program Manager since 2023. Prior to that he was with the Bessemer, Alabama police from 2011 to 2016.

