10 S.C. PD officers ousted after investigation into cheating on state certification exam

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. — Ten officers with the Mount Pleasant Police Department have been removed from their positions following an internal investigation into alleged cheating on the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy exam, WCIV reported.

According to a statement from Police Chief Mark Arnold, the department began investigating after receiving a tip about possible misconduct involving the state certification exam. The initial probe led to the termination of two officers.

| WEBINAR: From response to resolution — leading police operations in the video era

A subsequent investigation found that eight more officers had either provided or received test answers. Those officers cooperated with the inquiry and were also separated from the department, according to the report.

Arnold said the matter is subject to appeal through the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy, which oversees certification of law enforcement officers in the state. No further details, including the names of the officers or the timeline of the alleged conduct, have been released.