REGISTER MY ACCOUNT
Trending Topics
Officer Misconduct / Internal Affairs

10 S.C. PD officers ousted after investigation into cheating on state certification exam

The Mount Pleasant Police Department launched an investigation after receiving a tip and initially fired two officers; another investigation led to the separation of eight more

January 26, 2026 04:40 PM • 
Joanna Putman
474506636_1046632420824846_1936131645446212302_n.jpg

Mount Pleasant Police Department

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. — Ten officers with the Mount Pleasant Police Department have been removed from their positions following an internal investigation into alleged cheating on the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy exam, WCIV reported.

According to a statement from Police Chief Mark Arnold, the department began investigating after receiving a tip about possible misconduct involving the state certification exam. The initial probe led to the termination of two officers.

| WEBINAR: From response to resolution — leading police operations in the video era

A subsequent investigation found that eight more officers had either provided or received test answers. Those officers cooperated with the inquiry and were also separated from the department, according to the report.

Arnold said the matter is subject to appeal through the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy, which oversees certification of law enforcement officers in the state. No further details, including the names of the officers or the timeline of the alleged conduct, have been released.

Trending
Helicopter Crash Arizona
Officer Down
Ariz. DPS helicopter crash kills pilot, trooper during shooter response
A Ranger helicopter crew was responding to assist the Flagstaff PD and other law enforcement agencies when it crashed, killing the pilot and the trooper/paramedic inside
February 05, 2026 02:01 PM
New York City police sergeant who hurled plastic cooler at fleeing motorcyclist charged in his death
NYPD
NYPD officer charged in cooler throw death testifies he was trying to protect colleagues
“He was gonna crash into us,” Eric Duran told the court. "... All I had time for was to try again to stop or to try to get him to change directions. That’s all I had the time to think of.”
February 03, 2026 03:08 PM
Sergeant Grant Candies (3).png
Officer Down
Miss. SRO fatally struck by vehicle outside school
Lee County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Rick Haggard, 52, served as the SRO for Shannon Elementary School
February 04, 2026 11:38 AM
 · 
Joanna Putman
Immigration Enforcement Minnesota
Federal law enforcement
Border czar announces 700 immigration officers to immediately leave Minnesota
“Given this increase in unprecedented collaboration ... we’ll draw down 700 people effective today — 700 law enforcement personnel,” Homan said
February 04, 2026 10:24 AM
Company News
paladin.png
Drones
Paladin unveils Knighthawk 2.0: Advancing public safety infrastructure and emergency response worldwide
Built on Drone as a First Responder (DFR) technology, Knighthawk 2.0 is designed to modernize public safety infrastructure around the globe by strengthening emergency response, protecting first responders, and safeguarding communities when it matters most
February 05, 2026 12:30 PM

Investigations Officer Misconduct / Internal Affairs
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com