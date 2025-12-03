On-demand webinar: Check, verify, protect: Elevate safety with digital inspections

Access this on-demand webinar by completing the “Watch this Police1 on-demand webinar” box on this page!

Do your current vehicle inspection practices consistently reflect policy and training? Are you confident every patrol unit hits the street with essential emergency equipment on board? For many agencies, managing mobile assets and verifying that personnel have what they need remains a persistent challenge.

Lexipol co-founder Gordon Graham moderates an engaging panel discussion with Corporal Duncan McKay, traffic unit supervisor with the Kirkland Police Department, and public safety experts from Zonar. The panel shares practical guidance for implementing electronic inspections, improving compliance and keeping vehicles mission-ready using the agency-issued phones officers already carry.

This webinar shows how a verified, digital inspection process can streamline those tasks, reduce equipment-related failures and enhance officer safety — without adding administrative burden.

By viewing this webinar, you’ll learn:



How digital, mobile app–based inspections help prevent in-the-field equipment failures.



help prevent in-the-field equipment failures. Ways to identify and address vehicle defect s earlier through pre-shift checks.



s earlier through pre-shift checks. How verified inspections support adherence to policy and training.



support adherence to policy and training. Options for customizing inspection workflows for any vehicle or physical location.



for any vehicle or physical location. Strategies to reduce risk, protect personnel and strengthen service delivery.

Empower your officers to serve the community as safely and effectively as possible. Reliable vehicles and properly equipped personnel begin with a consistent, verifiable inspection process—and this session shows you how to make it work for your agency.

“I enjoyed how thorough it was. The app makes things easy and makes officer safety a priority from the beginning of their shift every day, and that is extremely important to me.”

“I think it was great! 10/10!”

“The presentation was clear, easy to follow and understand. I learned more about how EVIR mobile tags work. Very informative.”

“I enjoyed the simplicity of the product and what it is supposed to do.”

“Very informative and lots of great information. The speakers all kept my attention and offered great demonstrations and information.”

“The interactive interface was awesome.”

L - R: Gordon Graham (moderator), Duncan McKay, Wes Deppa, Bryant Maxey

Gordon Graham (moderator) is a 33-year veteran of law enforcement and is the co-founder of Lexipol, where he serves on the current board of directors. A practicing attorney, Graham focuses on managing risk in public safety operations and has presented a commonsense approach to risk management to hundreds of thousands of public safety professionals around the world. He holds a master’s degree in Safety and Systems Management from University of Southern California and a Juris Doctorate from Western State University.

Corporal Duncan McKay has served with the Kirkland Police Department since 2005. After 18 years on patrol, he now leads as a traffic unit supervisor. A dedicated instructor, Corporal McKay teaches a range of law enforcement disciplines including Taser, PepperBall, DefTech, EVOC, RADAR/LIDAR, Sector, Mobile AFIS ID, Star Chase and PTO. He has managed several major department initiatives, most recently the successful implementation of Zonar’s EVIR Mobile digital inspection system.

Wes Deppa serves as Strategic Sales Director for Government / Public Safety at Zonar, where he leads transformative technology adoption for agencies nationwide. Wes brings more than three decades of front-line law enforcement experience, including 13 years as a command-level leader with the Lynnwood Police Department in Washington state. He holds a master’s degree from the University of Illinois in Public Administration and is a graduate of the 254th session of the FBI National Academy. Wes also served seven years on the executive board of the Washington State FBI National Academy Associates, including two years as president. Passionate about advancing safety and operational excellence, Wes is honored to collaborate with Gordan Graham, whom he regards as a seminal influence in law enforcement training.

Bryant Maxey has been with the Zonar team for over 9 years and currently serves as the Product Marketing Manager, where he currently leads various go-to-market strategies and product launches at Zonar. Bryant started his career in the customer support department, where he was the Tier III escalation for Zonar’s tablet solutions. He has also performed many onsite and virtual training courses to Zonar’s customer base.

