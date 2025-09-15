On-demand webinar: From doubt to data confidence: How the Albuquerque PD rebuilt trust through technology

Access this on-demand webinar by completing the “Watch this Police1 on-demand webinar” box on this page!

When public safety agencies face challenges with outdated systems and fragmented data, the stakes are high — not just for reporting, but for building trust, ensuring compliance and making informed decisions. The Albuquerque Police Department recognized these challenges and used them as a catalyst to modernize its records infrastructure, strengthen data integrity, unify operations across systems and drive operational change.

Deputy Chief J.J. Griego shares the story of how APD turned a difficult chapter into a defining moment of change. Faced with public and internal doubts about their data, the department set out to rebuild trust from the ground up — starting with the people who use the systems every day. By involving frontline officers in the search for a new RMS and prioritizing ease of use, APD ensured buy-in from the start.

Rather than pursuing a full rip-and-replace strategy, they focused on connecting what they already had, integrating legacy platforms, court data and external systems into a unified operational picture. Along the way, the department adopted tools like drones, automated alerts and AI-assisted reporting — not for the sake of technology, but to solve real-world problems, reduce friction in the field and create a foundation of data their team could trust.

This webinar outlines leadership through transformation and the power of listening, persistence and purpose in modern policing.

By viewing this webinar, you will:



Discover how involving frontline officers in tech decisions improves adoption and ensures tools meet real operational needs.



Learn strategies for modernizing without ripping and replacing legacy systems using integrations and open APIs.



Understand how better data leads to better outcomes by enabling faster decisions, greater transparency and renewed trust.

WHAT ATTENDEES LIKED FROM THIS PRESENTATION:

“I enjoyed hearing how quickly things were accomplished and changed. It made me realize immediately why this specific police department was involved in today’s event.”

“Kudos for the openness and leadership.”

“Today was a reflection of what true power can look like when the movement happens quickly.”

“I want to reiterate how impressed I am with how quickly what needed to be changed was identified and corrected.”

MEET THE SPEAKERS:

L - R: J.J. Griego, Kevin Fray

Deputy Chief J.J. Griego began his law enforcement career with the United States Army Military Police. After his tour of service, he spent 11 years with a police department in Texas before joining the Albuquerque Police Department in September of 1997 as member of the 5th Lateral Cadet Class. Most of his career in Field Services has been in the Southeast Area Command. In addition, he has served as Sergeant for the Field Services Bureau and the Criminal Investigations Bureau. J.J. later served as Lieutenant for Field Services and the Police Academy. He served three years as Commander of the Southeast Area Command and was promoted to Deputy Chief in 2019. J.J. is nationally recognized in the area of law enforcement technology and criminal justice information systems and presents regularly on the subject including being a featured speaker at the International Association of Chiefs of Police.

Kevin Fray is the Field CTO and Vice President of Solutions at Mark43, a leading provider of cloud-native software solutions for public safety agencies. He has over 15 years of experience in delivering innovative SaaS solutions to the GovTech sector, with expertise in digital transformation, customer success and leadership. He has also worked for consulting powerhouse Deloitte and served in the U.S. Navy. Mr. Fray received a Master of Science in Engineering Management from George Washington University and a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science from the United States Naval Academy. As a player-coach, he builds and leads high-performing, cross-functional solution teams that partner with clients to understand their needs, challenges and goals, and designs and implements tailored solutions that drive value and impact. He also serves as a technical evangelist (pre-sales) and thought leader, sharing his insights and best practices on public safety technology, data and analytics. He is passionate about empowering public safety professionals with the tools and capabilities they need to protect and serve their communities.