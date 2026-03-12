Webinar: The top 3 asset management trends transforming law enforcement operations

Date: Wednesday, May 6

From uniforms and radios to one-off replacement requests and scheduled inspections, many agencies are still managing critical workflows through email threads, lists and disconnected spreadsheets. The result is avoidable delays, unclear accountability and data that never truly ties back to the asset record.

In this webinar, we’ll break down the top three trends we’re seeing in law enforcement and public safety organizations that are modernizing their operations end to end, from the first request to final retirement:



Digitizing inspections and audits to reduce manual effort and improve readiness.

Strengthening asset accountability by securing the issuance process and capturing a clear history of who had what, when and why.

Streamlining requests, approvals, maintenance, inventory, transfers and scheduling with documented chain-of-command workflows that live inside the system, not in inboxes.



If your agency is tired of chasing approvals, losing visibility in handoffs, or struggling to document decisions and equipment history, this session will show what a connected, modern process can look like.

By attending this webinar, you will:



Learn best practices for strengthening asset accountability through secure issuance and clear equipment history tracking.



through secure issuance and clear equipment history tracking. Recognize how structured, chain-of-command workflows can streamline requests, approvals maintenance and transfers.



can streamline requests, approvals maintenance and transfers. Evaluate how a connected asset management system can improve visibility, documentation and decision-making across the full asset lifecycle.

WHO SHOULD ATTEND:



IT



Procurement



Fleet Managers



Quartermasters



Command Staff



Support Services

* Please note the Q and A portion of the webinar will only be available for live event attendees.

MEET THE SPEAKER:

Tim Langer

With over a decade dedicated to asset and operational management, Tim Langer has led 150+ successful deployments of asset management systems, helping public safety agencies, government organizations and institutions modernize their asset, inventory and fleet workflows.



