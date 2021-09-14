Ark. state police using low-profile vehicles to curb rising traffic violations
The fleet of 25 new Chevy Tahoes aims to seek out aggressive and distracted driving
By Suzie Ziegler
LITTLE ROCK, Ark.— To tackle aggressive and distracted driving, the Arkansas State Police have unveiled 25 new low-profile vehicles.
According to the Texarkana Gazette, the black Chevrolet Tahoes have only a subtle state police crest but are fully equipped for traffic stops.
“Putting state troopers in non-conventional patrol vehicles to blend unnoticed in traffic is nothing new; we’ve been doing it more than 20 years,” said Col. Bill Bryant, Director of the Arkansas State Police, to the Gazette. “What’s new today is the use of a taller vehicle platform like the Tahoe that will offer troopers an improved visual perspective to detect drivers violating distracted driving laws or spotting a vehicle being driven in an aggressive manner that threatens other motorist’s safety.”
In the last year, Arkansas police have seen significant increases in traffic violations, reported the Gazette. Those include a 27% increase in fatal crashes in 2020 and a more than 100% increase of motorists driving 100 miles per hour or faster in 2020. So far, the 2021 numbers tell a similar story.
According to the report, troopers assigned to the new vehicles will also be looking for drivers illegally using the left lane. The vehicles were purchased with $1.15 million in federal grant money from the National Highway Traffic and Safety Administration.
