Webinar: Auto theft at the borders: Trends from north to south

Date: Tuesday, May 19

Time: 2 p.m. ET | 1 p.m. CT | 11 a.m. PT

Register now using the “Register for this Police1 Webinar” box on this page!

Can’t make the date? Register anyway and we’ll send you a recording after the event. *

From the shores of Lake Ontario to the highways of Southeast Texas, organized criminal networks continue to exploit vulnerabilities across North America’s northern and southern border regions. This webinar brings together three experienced law enforcement and public safety professionals to examine how these crimes are evolving and what investigators on the front lines are seeing in real time.

Panelists Detective Sergeant Greg O’Connor of the Peel Regional Police Commercial Auto Crime Unit, Detective Jared Dupree of the Beaumont Police Department and the Southeast Texas Auto Theft Task Force and Lt. Michael Ledoux (ret.), Director of Business Development at CARFAX for Police, will share firsthand perspectives on the tactics, trends and threats shaping vehicle crime in border regions today. Together they bring a unique north-to-south view of how stolen vehicles and cargo move across international borders and the tactics investigators are using to stop these criminal networks.

By joining this webinar, you will be able to:



Identify current auto theft trends specific to the northern and southern border regions of North America.



specific to the northern and southern border regions of North America. Describe how organized theft networks move stolen vehicles and cargo across international borders.



move stolen vehicles and cargo across international borders. Recognize the investigative challenges unique to border region auto crime cases.

WHO SHOULD ATTEND:



Auto theft investigators



Highway patrol / State troopers



Patrol officers / Detectives



Organized crime unit detectives



Customs / Border patrol agents



Narcotics unit officers

* Please note the Q and A portion of the webinar will only be available for live event attendees.

MEET THE SPEAKERS:

L - R: Greg O’Connor, Jared Dupree, Michael Ledoux

Detective / Sergeant Greg O’Connor is a member of the Peel Regional Police, where he serves in the Commercial Auto Crime Unit. In this role, Greg leads the Organized Auto Theft Unit, overseeing investigations into some of the most complex and coordinated vehicle theft cases in the region. The Commercial Auto Crime Unit takes a broad approach to auto crime, extending well beyond passenger vehicles. In addition to organized auto theft, the unit maintains dedicated investigative resources focused on cargo theft, commercial transportation vehicles, heavy equipment and vessels operating in and around the northern shores of Lake Ontario.

Jared Dupree has been employed by the Beaumont Police Department since July 2002, with over 24 years of experience as a commissioned law enforcement officer for the City of Beaumont, Texas. He began his career in patrol, where he later became a Field Training Officer, mentoring and developing new recruits. Dupree also served 15 years on the Beaumont SWAT team, starting as an entry team operator. Over time, he has held various instructional roles and ultimately served as Sniper Team Leader.

Michael Ledoux brings more than three decades of combined law enforcement and public safety technology experience to his work as a trusted advocate for officers, investigators and emergency communications professionals nationwide. After dedicating over 24 years to the Nashua Police Department, Michael developed a deep, firsthand understanding of the operational challenges facing law enforcement and emergency response personnel. That experience formed the foundation for his current role as Director of Business Development at CARFAX for Police, where he focuses on building and strengthening long-term partnerships between CARFAX and law enforcement agencies and emergency communications centers across the country.