Webinar: New Department of Justice grant programs: What it means for communities and funding opportunities

Date: Friday, August 7

Time: 2 p.m. ET | 1 p.m. CT | 11 a.m. PT

Register now using the “Register for this Police1 Webinar” box on this page!

* Can’t make the date? Register anyway and we’ll send you a recording after the event.

Join GrantFinder’s expert panel to explore the U.S. Department of Justice’s Model Cities Initiative, as well as other new funding initiatives, and their possibilities for local governments, law enforcement agencies and community partners. This webinar will provide you with an overview of goals, objectives, and ways that communities can leverage funds to support crime reduction, community safety and justice system improvements. In addition the panel will discuss best practices and considerations when preparing your application.

By joining this webinar, you will:



Understand the purpose of the DOJ Model Cities Initiative and other programs.



and other programs. Explore how collaboration among law enforcement, local government, community organizations and other stakeholders supports the initiatives’ objectives.



among law enforcement, local government, community organizations and other stakeholders supports the initiatives’ objectives. Gain insight into potential future funding trends and how communities can prepare for upcoming opportunities.

WHO SHOULD ATTEND:



City managers



Budget / Finance directors



Government grant administrators



Grants managers / Compliance officers



Budget analysts



Public safety directors



Community engagement / Relations managers

* Please note the Q and A portion of the webinar will only be available for live event attendees.

MEET THE SPEAKERS:

L - R: Samantha Dorm, Darla Hout



Samantha L. Dorm is a senior grant consultant for the GrantFinder team. She first began working as a consultant for the grants division of Praetorian Digital (now Lexipol) in 2010. Dorm has been instrumental in providing grant writing guidance to various public safety and non-profit agencies throughout the United States to enable them to obtain alternative funding as well as provide instruction on statistical compilation, analysis and program development. Dorm is a reviewer for several federal agencies and also instructs grant writing workshops.

Darla Hout grew up in Southern Illinois and now lives in Sebring, Florida. She earned her Bachelor of Science in Business from Eastern Illinois University and began her grants work in the manufacturing sector, where she wrote successful safety and training grants. She later moved into healthcare, managing the full grants life cycle for a hospital and writing successful applications for EMS, quality improvement and other healthcare-related projects. That experience gave her a strong foundation in both the strategy behind grant funding and the details required to move an application from idea to award. For nearly four years Darla has worked with Lexipol, helping first responder agencies and municipal clients identify funding opportunities, develop competitive applications and strengthen their grant strategies. To date, she has assisted clients with more than $34 million in grant awards.

