Ohio officer killed, 2 wounded in shooting during disturbance call

By Lizzie Kaboski

cleveland.com

RITTMAN, Ohio — The Rittman police officer killed in the line of duty during a domestic shooting Sunday night was identified as Sgt. Scott Ries, Mayor Rudy Arnold said Monday.

“Sgt. Ries served the Rittman Police Department with honor and courage and an enduring commitment to protecting others,” Arnold said. “He gave everything to his community, and Rittman will not forget it.”

Ries was shot in the line of duty while responding to a call around 9:30 p.m. at a home on Chippewa Trail, Wayne County Sheriff Thomas Ballinger said, according to WKYC.

According to authorities, when officers arrived on the scene, the gunman shot at them. One officer was fatally struck and two others, as well as a sheriff’s K-9, were injured, Ballinger said.

The suspect was found dead in the home along with two other victims. No information has been released on the victims or the suspect.

Arnold confirmed that the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating the shooting.

He said the city will share more as information is available. He said Rittman is grateful for support from the community as well as law enforcement throughout the state.

“Rittman is a small town,” Arnold said. “And we grieve as one.”

The Medina County Firefighters Association called the shooting a “mass casualty incident” and said many Medina County first responders were dispatched to other areas of Wayne County to help handle other calls while local resources were directed toward the area of the shooting.

Law enforcement from around the state shared condolences for the department’s loss.

In a statement, Akron police said Ries’ “courage and dedication to protecting others will never be forgotten.”

“We also offer our prayers for the recovery of the additional injured officers and the Wayne County K9 who remains in critical condition,” Akron police said. “Their bravery and service stand as a testament to the strength and sacrifice of all who wear the badge.”

Orrville police said there are “no words” to cope with the loss of a fellow officer. The department said it mourns the citizens who were killed during the shooting, and shares grief with the community impacted by the loss.

“Today, we stand with the families of the fallen, the wounded, their fellow officers, and every member of this community whose lives have been forever changed,” Orrville police said.

North Canton police said that while everyone knows policing comes with risks, it never eases the pain of a fatality.

South Euclid police denounced the “senseless gun violence” that took the life of an officer.

“In moments like this, a simple word of support can mean a great deal,” South Euclid Chief Joseph Mays said in a statement. “If you see a police officer today, please consider thanking them for their service.”

This article, originally published at 8:20 a.m. ET, has been updated with additional information.

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