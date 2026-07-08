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BWC shows shootout that left Minn. officer wounded, suspect dead

The St. Peter Police officer was at the front of a line of officers climbing a set of stairs when a shotgun-wielding suspect fired at them, striking the officer in the arm and vest

July 08, 2026 12:29 PM • 
Joanna Putman

ST. PETER, Minn. — The St. Peter Police Department released body camera footage showing a shootout that left an officer wounded.

Investigators with the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension stated that Mankato police were pursuing a vehicle that fled into St. Peter before stopping on a residential street during the June 18 incident. Authorities said the driver ran into a residence where officers safely evacuated an adult woman and a juvenile before confirming the suspect remained inside.

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As officers searched the home, investigators said the suspect fired a shotgun from the second floor, striking St. Peter Officer Austin Buss in the arm and ballistic vest. Buss and another officer returned fire before leaving the home so Buss could receive medical treatment.

Law enforcement secured the residence and attempted to negotiate the suspect’s surrender. After an extended period without contact, officers deployed a drone inside the home and found the suspect dead from a gunshot wound on the second floor.

The body camera video, obtained by KEYC, shows the first officer entering a home after a woman opened the door. Officers can be seen approaching a stairway.

The officers inside the home can be heard issuing commands to a person upstairs, telling him to come down and to show his hands.

As the first officer begins to climb up the stairs, a shot can be heard, followed by the officer’s scream as he fell to the ground.

Shots can be heard from the return fire, with the video cutting out shortly afterward.

Buss is now recovering at home, CBS News reported.

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Body Camera Officer-Involved Shootings
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com