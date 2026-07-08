BWC shows shootout that left Minn. officer wounded, suspect dead

ST. PETER, Minn. — The St. Peter Police Department released body camera footage showing a shootout that left an officer wounded.

Investigators with the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension stated that Mankato police were pursuing a vehicle that fled into St. Peter before stopping on a residential street during the June 18 incident. Authorities said the driver ran into a residence where officers safely evacuated an adult woman and a juvenile before confirming the suspect remained inside.

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As officers searched the home, investigators said the suspect fired a shotgun from the second floor, striking St. Peter Officer Austin Buss in the arm and ballistic vest. Buss and another officer returned fire before leaving the home so Buss could receive medical treatment.

Law enforcement secured the residence and attempted to negotiate the suspect’s surrender. After an extended period without contact, officers deployed a drone inside the home and found the suspect dead from a gunshot wound on the second floor.

The body camera video, obtained by KEYC, shows the first officer entering a home after a woman opened the door. Officers can be seen approaching a stairway.

The officers inside the home can be heard issuing commands to a person upstairs, telling him to come down and to show his hands.

As the first officer begins to climb up the stairs, a shot can be heard, followed by the officer’s scream as he fell to the ground.

Shots can be heard from the return fire, with the video cutting out shortly afterward.

Buss is now recovering at home, CBS News reported.