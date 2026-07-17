Webinar: Smart policing in action

Date: Wednesday, August 19

Time: 1 p.m. ET | 12 p.m. CT | 10 a.m. PT

Register now using the “Register for this Police1 Webinar” box on this page!

* Can’t make the date? Register anyway and we’ll send you a recording after the event.

Public safety agencies are under increasing pressure to respond faster, investigate more efficiently and collaborate across jurisdictions. Join Don Jorgenson (Tucson Police Department), Justin DePascale (City of Hoboken), Chief Chris Hughes (Valdosta State University) and moderator Ben Jones as they share how they’re using Verkada’s AI-powered, cloud-based video security platform to modernize public safety operations, improve situational awareness and give officers the information they need when every second counts.

Through real-world examples, you’ll learn how connected video, AI search, advanced analytics, license plate recognition and integrations are helping municipalities and universities strengthen response efforts, streamline investigations and build a more connected, scalable and future-ready public safety program

By joining this webinar, you will learn:



How municipalities and universities are modernizing public safety technology and where city and campus approaches overlap and diverge.



and where city and campus approaches overlap and diverge. Ways that Verkada gives officers instant access to live and archived video, closing the gap between when an incident happens and when they have the context to respond.



closing the gap between when an incident happens and when they have the context to respond. How Verkada accelerates investigations using AI-powered search, license plate recognition (LPR) and priority-based alerting to turn hours of manual review into minutes.



using AI-powered search, license plate recognition (LPR) and priority-based alerting to turn hours of manual review into minutes. Real-world use cases from the Tucson Police Department, the City of Hoboken and Valdosta State University, including how each agency is using technology to improve response, investigations and collaboration.



from the Tucson Police Department, the City of Hoboken and Valdosta State University, including how each agency is using technology to improve response, investigations and collaboration. How to future-proof your public safety technology strategy by building a scalable, connected platform that can adapt as your agency’s needs evolve.

WHO SHOULD ATTEND:



Chief / Deputy chief of police



Sheriff



Real-Time Crime Center (RTCC) director



Detective



Crime analyst



Police IT manager



Evidence and digital evidence manager

* Please note the Q and A portion of the webinar will only be available for live event attendees.

MEET THE SPEAKERS:

L - R: Ben Jones, Don Jorgenson, Christopher Hughes, Justin DePascale

Lieutenant Ben Jones is a retired veteran of the Winston-Salem Police Department, where he served for 25 years in a variety of assignments, including street crimes, SWAT, Patrol Sergeant, Homicide Sergeant and ultimately as the Lieutenant overseeing the Real Time Crime Center (RTCC). Commissioned with developing the RTCC, Ben set out to leverage cutting-edge technologies and collaborative policing strategies to enhance the department’s ability to detect, deter and solve crime with greater speed, efficiency and precision. Under his leadership Winston-Salem’s RTCC became nationally recognized for its intelligence-led policing model, integrating technology, analytics and partnerships to improve public safety and investigative outcomes while fostering strong interagency collaboration.

Don Jorgenson currently serves as a Patrol Lieutenant in Operations Division Midtown and recently served as Lieutenant of the Criminal Analytics Section with the Tucson Police Department, where he oversaw the LASO Unit (Link Analysis & Strategic Operations) and the Community Safety Awareness & Response Center (CSARC). Since joining TPD he has served a variety of roles: Patrol Officer, Field Training Officer, Community Response Team officer, certified General Instructor, Patrol Sergeant on midnights and later as SALETC Basic Recruit Academy Sergeant. A former President of the Tucson Police Officers Association, Don has dedicated his career to advancing officer training, community safety, and innovative policing strategies.

Chief Chris Hughes is a law enforcement executive and campus public safety leader from Nashville, Georgia, with extensive experience in policing, higher education, and organizational leadership. He holds a doctorate from Middle Georgia State University and is a graduate of the Northwestern University School of Police Staff and Command and the Georgia Law Enforcement Command College. Throughout his career, Chief Hughes has led police operations, emergency management, and critical incident response while also serving as Dean of the School of Public Safety and directing a regional Law Enforcement Academy for five years, where he successfully increased enrollment and strengthened agency partnerships. He is committed to advancing innovative, technology-driven public safety strategies while fostering a culture of professionalism, accountability, collaboration, and continuous improvement to protect students, employees, and the communities he serves.

Justin DePascale is a Police Systems Analyst for the Hoboken Police Department, where he manages the department’s Verkada camera and access control infrastructure across its citywide deployment. A former Police Sergeant, he brings a practitioner’s view to public safety technology — he’s not just setting up these systems, he’s the one who has to make them work for the officers and investigators relying on them daily. Outside the department he owns a coffee shop, which keeps his approach grounded in practical, real-world problem-solving.