PSTrax partners with Mental Hygiene Project (MHP) to support first responder wellbeing

PRESS RELEASE

DENVER — PSTrax today announced a partnership with the Mental Hygiene Project (MHP) as part of the company’s ongoing effort to collaborate with organizations that provide specialized expertise to public safety agencies and first responders.

PSTrax provides an operational readiness platform used by public safety agencies to track inspections, equipment status, and operational documentation. As the company continues to expand its partner network, PSTrax is working with organizations that offer expertise in areas that support the broader needs of first responder agencies.

MHP works with public safety organizations to provide education, leadership development, and program guidance focused on responder well-being and awareness of cumulative trauma, and the long-term impact of repeated exposure to difficult or traumatic incidents over the course of a responder’s career. The MHP also provides award-winning, scientifically validated online training designed to support proactive resilience and well-being for first responders.

“After a career as a paramedic, you gain a real appreciation for the kinds of calls and experiences first responders carry with them,” said Ray Shanahan, EMT-P, SEMSO, retired paramedic and Senior Business Development Manager at PSTrax.

“Operational readiness is central to what we do at PSTrax, but we also recognize the importance of supporting the people behind the work. Working with organizations like MHP helps connect agencies with resources that support their teams.”

First responders regularly encounter high-stress and traumatic situations as part of their work. Many agencies are placing greater emphasis on leadership awareness and programs that help personnel navigate the long-term challenges associated with these experiences.

“Leaders across public safety organizations are increasingly recognizing the importance of understanding how these experiences affect their teams over time,” said Ryan Gallik, Managing Partner at MHP. “Education and awareness are important steps in helping agencies better support the people who serve their communities. This type of training can also help departments meet legislative requirements in many states, including mandates such as Florida State Statute 112.1815.”

“Programs that give leaders practical ways to support their personnel can make a meaningful difference across an organization,” stated Michael Stahl, Managing Partner also with MHP. “We’re pleased to work alongside PSTrax to help connect agencies with resources that support their teams.”

The partnership reflects PSTrax’s commitment to working with trusted organizations that provide valuable expertise to public safety agencies. By collaborating with partners across the industry, PSTrax helps agencies access resources that complement operational readiness while supporting the people behind the work.

More information about the partnership and available resources will be available on the PSTrax website.