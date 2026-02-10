How emergency communications centers are evolving to meet today’s public safety challenges

By Matt Bickel

Communities across the country are reassessing whether their emergency communications centers (ECCs) can meet the demands of modern public safety. Rising call volumes, increasingly advanced technology and more extreme weather events are putting unprecedented pressure on facilities that are often not designed for today’s needs.

In Outagamie County, Wisconsin, the challenge became increasingly urgent. Dispatchers were working in a windowless basement area that strained both staff and equipment. Through assessment of the existing facility and analysis of the center’s long-term space needs it was determined that retrofitting the space was not feasible, so county leaders partnered with Wold Architects & Engineers to design a purpose-built 911 Emergency Communications Center that could match the demands placed on it.

Outagamie County’s ECC offers a model for communities at similar crossroads, demonstrating what is possible when resiliency, technology readiness and dispatcher wellness are built directly into design.

Infrastructure for faster, more adaptable 911 operations

Supporting modern 911 response requires far more than updated technology. It demands a physical environment built to support higher data volumes, increased equipment, multimedia inputs and the ability to reconfigure systems without disrupting operations. In its former location, routine improvements, including adding new cabling, upgrading consoles or updating radio equipment, required creative workarounds and often introduced new vulnerabilities. The county needed a facility where technology could evolve without compromising service.

The new center’s infrastructure was designed with adaptability and environmental control in mind to support sensitive equipment and expanding technology needs. Tech readiness also shaped the layout of the communications floor. Consoles are organized to give dispatchers clear sightlines and access to the systems they rely on most, while equipment rooms are sized and located to simplify maintenance and reduce the risk of downtime during upgrades. As technology capabilities expand, bringing richer caller data, enhanced mapping and additional communication channels, the county’s infrastructure can absorb those changes without major construction or extended outages.

For an agency previously constrained by the physical limits of its space, this shift is significant. The new ECC provides Outagamie County with a stable technological foundation that supports current operations and positions the county to adopt future systems safely and with minimal disruption.

Image/Wold Architects & Engineers

Resilient by design

A primary objective of Outagamie County’s new ECC was to ensure that operations could continue uninterrupted during events that place the greatest strain on emergency services. The former basement location made continuity difficult because environmental conditions fluctuated, the electrical infrastructure was aging and routing redundant systems through an older building was challenging. The county needed a communications hub that would remain fully operational and not be vulnerable to the very emergencies it was meant to manage.

Redundant electrical systems, protected data pathways and backup power ensure the center can stay online during extreme events and outages. Mechanical systems are sized for both current and future equipment loads, with environmental stability built into every room housing critical technology. The structure itself offers a hardened shell and secure internal zones, giving dispatchers confidence that the building will perform reliably even under extraordinary stress.

Outagamie’s ECC also includes room for additional dispatch positions as call volumes grow or responsibilities shift. During major incidents, the adjacent overflow dispatch and training room can be opened directly to the main floor, allowing the county to quickly add staffed positions while maintaining response times.

Together, these design decisions create an ECC equipped to deliver uninterrupted service during the scenarios when communities need sustained, coordinated responses.

Image/Wold Architects & Engineers

Spaces that support 911 dispatchers

It was important to Outagamie County leaders that the design of its ECC support the people who manage emergency communications every day. In the former basement setting, dispatchers worked without windows or daylight, which compounded the strain of long shifts and high-stress calls. Moving the center out of the basement created one of the most meaningful upgrades: consistent access to natural daylight that helps telecommunicators stay more alert and sustain focus throughout their shift.

That focus on the work environment carries through the rest of the design. Dispatchers can adjust overhead lighting to reduce eye strain during extended periods at their workstations. Acoustics were engineered to reduce ambient noise and prevent audio fatigue, helping dispatchers process information more quickly and accurately. Consoles with ergonomic adjustability allow dispatchers to change positions throughout a shift more comfortably.

The layout also gives staff more control over how they move through the space. Break areas are close enough to allow brief decompression, and circulation routes keep foot traffic from disrupting concentration on the floor. Together, these elements reinforce a workplace centered on wellbeing, not just functionality.

Outagamie County Sheriff Clint Kriewaldt noted that the new center is “a significant investment in the safety and well-being of our residents,” but it is equally an investment in the people who answer every call. When telecommunicators have the physical conditions they need to do their jobs well, the entire emergency response system becomes stronger.

Image/Wold Architects & Engineers

Designing for multi-agency coordination, training

Outagamie County’s new ECC was designed to support dispatch operations and the larger network of county public safety departments. The facility includes a multi-purpose training room used by the sheriff’s office and other county agencies, giving teams a dedicated setting for emergency preparedness drills and interdepartmental training. With room to gather, plan and practice together, agencies can approach complex incidents more aligned.

Colocation of dispatch, training and support functions enables supervision and allows county staff to collaborate while maintaining the security of the operations floor. By bringing these functions under one roof, the facility strengthens coordination that modern emergency response depends on.

What Outagamie County’s ECC signals for the future of public safety

Many jurisdictions still operate in spaces that make it difficult to integrate new technology, retain staff or coordinate effectively during large-scale incidents. As technology advances and emergencies grow more complex, the design of an ECC becomes inseparable from the quality of response it can deliver.

Outagamie County’s new center demonstrates how a purpose-built environment can strengthen the people and partnerships at the core of its emergency communications. With a stable, adaptable home for dispatchers and the agencies that rely on them, the county is positioned to support its community well into the future.

The bottom line for leaders reassessing their ECCs: modernization is an investment in operational readiness, workforce well-being and the continuity of the entire public safety system.

About the author

Matt Bickel is a Government Practice Leader at Wold Architects & Engineers and can be reached at mbickel@woldae.com.