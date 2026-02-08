BWC: Ore. deputies wade into frigid pond to rescue teens who fell through ice

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ore. — Emergency responders rescued two teenagers after they fell through the ice at a fishing pond at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office stated a 911 call came in at approximately 5:16 p.m., reporting that a 15-year-old and 16-year-old had fallen through thin ice and were unable to get out of the water on their own.

Deputies and fire personnel arrived within minutes and found the teens partially submerged and calling for help near the north end of the pond. Ice thickness was estimated at 1.5 to 2 inches, posing significant hazards.

Deputies maintained verbal contact with the teens while coordinating specialized rescue equipment. Deputies Charles Hatcher and Clark Linden initially entered the pond to assess rescue options but exited after breaking the ice to reach the victims.

Sergeant Ben Toops then entered the water with rescue gear and successfully pulled both juveniles to safety.

The teens were treated on scene for hypothermia and taken by ambulance to a local hospital. Deputies reported minor injuries sustained during the rescue.

“The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office commends the coordinated efforts of all responding agencies whose quick actions and teamwork resulted in a successful rescue,” the agency stated.