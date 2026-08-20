Why tactical readiness alone won’t save lives in an active shooter response

This article is excerpted from 26 on 2026: A Police Leadership Playbook, a collection of leadership insights from 26 law enforcement leaders and thought leaders. Download the complete publication here.

By Lieutenant Kami Maertz

Preparing for active shooter incidents in 2026 requires police leaders to think beyond traditional tactical training and adopt a more holistic view.

A central concept emphasized in the national standard Active Shooter Incident Management (ASIM) training through the National Center for Integrated Emergency Response (NCIER) is that during these events, first responders face two enemies: the criminal and the clock. This framework highlights that the threat itself is only part of the challenge. The pace at which order is established, resources are organized and lifesaving actions begin is equally critical. Both the violence of the attacker and the passing of time can cost lives if agencies are not prepared.

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Coordination and communication are key

For law enforcement leadership, this means recognizing that while tactics like room clearing or contact team movement are important, they are only a small part of what determines success. Failures in actual incidents are rarely about whether officers are willing or able to make entry. Instead, the problems begin with coordination, communication and the overall direction of the response.

Confusion about priorities, delays in establishing command and gaps between law enforcement and fire rescue are some of the most consistent issues documented in real-world after-action reports (AARs) from incidents seen across the country over the past 20 years.

This is why training needs to reach beyond tactics and address the full scope of the response. Agencies must train for the chaos, not just the confrontation. All responders, regardless of agency or rank, need to understand the core operational priorities: active threat, rescue and clear. These priorities provide clarity regardless of what officers encounter once they enter the hot zone.

The importance of incident command

A major component of improving response is establishing incident command at the earliest possible stage. This does not require a large or complex structure at the outset; it simply requires someone stepping into a leadership role to organize incoming units, set priorities and coordinate with fire rescue and transport units.

While this sounds straightforward, it involves numerous moving parts, and the interagency relationships required for success must be built long before an actual incident occurs. These processes need to be trained, practiced and reinforced so that every partner agency can operate as a unified team.

In 2026, police leaders must ensure their agencies are practicing realistic, integrated and time-driven active shooter response. Being tactically capable is not enough. Agencies must be operationally disciplined. Active shooter events challenge responders in two ways: the violence of the attacker and the race against the clock. Preparing for both is how we save lives.

About the author

Lieutenant Kami Maertz has been with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office since 2009. She started her career as a civilian sex offender specialist, then in 2011, she attended the police academy at St. Johns River State Community College and returned to the Sheriff’s Office as a patrol deputy. In 2020, she was promoted to lieutenant and returned to patrol as a watch commander. She also serves as Commander of the Sheriff’s Office Negotiations Team. She is an instructor for active shooter incident management courses presented by C3 Pathways, Inc.