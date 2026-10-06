NEWSLETTERS MY ACCOUNT
Trending Topics
Body Camera

Judge dismisses suit against Wis. officers in 2022 shooting of armed suspect who fled traffic stop

Video shows the suspect dropped a gun when he fell while running from officers, then picked it up before they fired; the judge ruled the shooting was objectively reasonable

October 06, 2026 12:36 PM • 
Joanna Putman

WAUWATOSA, Wis. — A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit against two Wauwatosa Police officers involved in the 2022 shooting of an armed suspect, ruling that their use of force was objectively reasonable, the Wisconsin Examiner reported.

U.S. District Judge Brett Ludwig granted summary judgment for the officers, citing that Damiso Lee, then 17, was armed with a handgun, disobeyed commands and tried to run. Ludwig concluded the officers reasonably believed Lee posed a threat of death or serious bodily harm based on what they knew at the time.

| SPECIAL REPORT: Where is your agency losing time?

Body camera video released in August 2022 shows Officer Evan Olson conducting a traffic stop on April 5, 2022. Olson pulled behind a vehicle as the driver’s side door opened and ordered the driver to show his hands.

Olson had stopped the vehicle because it was reported stolen. An automated license plate reader (ALPR) search flagged the alert level as “high,” so Olson prepared for a felony traffic stop by requesting backup and holding the driver at gunpoint. The driver, Lee, was the vehicle’s owner, who had filed a stolen car report but had not updated police that he had located it, according to the video release.

“Show me your hands ... Stop!” Olson can be heard saying on the video. As the stop progressed, Officer Dexter Schleis approached from the other direction.

Lee can be seen getting out of the vehicle, ignoring commands and putting a hand near his pocket.

“Do not reach for that gun,” Olson can be heard saying. As Olson continued to issue orders, Lee dropped a box of food and ran from the vehicle and officer.

Lee ran toward Schleis before tripping and falling. The fall caused him to drop the handgun. He then stood, grabbed the gun and ran back toward Olson.

“Drop the gun!” one of the officers can be heard saying twice before both officers fired shots.

Lee was hospitalized for medical treatment and discharged days later, according to the video release.

In his decision, Ludwig said Lee’s case revolved around the argument that the officers’ use of deadly force was not objectively reasonable because he was running away from officers, the Examiner reported.

“Lee’s position is contradicted by the evidence presented, including video recordings of the incident,” Ludwig stated.

Ludwig cited the ALPR flag, Olson’s confirmation of the stolen status through dispatch and Lee’s decision to flee while armed. He rejected the plaintiff’s argument that video shows Lee facing away from officers when he was shot, saying Lee changed direction multiple times during his attempt to escape, the Examiner reported.

“Indeed, the officers gave Lee multiple opportunities to surrender before resorting to deadly force, including after he retrieved the handgun,” Ludwig said.

Lee’s attorney, William Sulton, told the Examiner that Lee is considering appeal options.

Trending
799274718_962037872891800_9150953053665988436_n.jpg
Legal
Wash. judge tosses parts of state law that added new standards for sheriffs
The law would have added new standards for sheriffs’ ages, years of service, and previous misconduct and allowed county officials to remove and replace sheriffs who didn’t meet them
October 05, 2026 09:50 AM
Screenshot 2026-10-05 102006.png
Body Camera
Video shows man steal cruiser and flee after allegedly shooting Mich. deputy
A dashcam footage release censors any view of the shooting of the Kalamazoo County deputy, but shows the suspect running back toward the cruiser before it takes off
October 05, 2026 10:33 AM
Ritger
Officer Down
Wis. trooper dies after falling from bridge overpass during pursuit
Trooper Brad Ritger, 29, fell from the elevated bridge as he worked to deploy spike strips to stop a fleeing driver
October 05, 2026 10:35 AM
 · 
Joanna Putman
License Plate Cameras
Legal
Judge rules Okla. deputy’s warrantless ALPR search violated Fourth Amendment
The judge suppressed evidence in a case after finding the deputy began following the rental car for no reason other than its California plates
October 05, 2026 11:56 AM
 · 
Police1 Staff
Company News
Beretta-logo.jpg
Firearms
92FS Ducato 500 Years Limited Edition
Celebrating 500 years of iconic design
October 01, 2026 04:04 PM

legal

Body Camera Legal Officer-Involved Shootings
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com