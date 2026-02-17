Webinar: AI-driven bulletins: Modernizing law enforcement’s most critical (and overlooked) workflow

Date: Tuesday, March 31

Time: 12 p.m. ET | 11 a.m. CT | 9 a.m. PT

Register now using the “Register for this Police1 Webinar” box on this page!

Can’t make the date? Register anyway and we’ll send you a recording after the event. *

Law enforcement agencies have made massive strides in modernizing RMS, CAD, LPR and drone platforms. Yet the police bulletin — the lifeblood of investigative intelligence — remains stuck in a manual, archaic workflow of static PDFs and overstuffed email inboxes.

Outdated bulletins are increasingly an operational bottleneck. Today’s agencies are overwhelmed by noise, receiving hundreds of bulletins per week from Fusion Centers, neighboring agencies and federal partners. Without a modern process to filter and prioritize this data, critical leads are buried and situational awareness suffers.

Join our distinguished panel featuring Terence Monahan, former Chief of Department of the NYPD, veteran crime analyst Joe Ryan and military intelligence expert Matt White to learn how to bridge the bulletin gap. We’ll show you how AI-enabled bulletins can turn overwhelming streams of information into clear, actionable intelligence, helping investigators spot critical leads faster and focus on solving cases more efficiently.

By attending this webinar, you will:



Understand the problems brought on for command staff when static bulletins are integrated into other advanced systems.



when static bulletins are integrated into other advanced systems. Learn the ways low-value repetitive tasks limit analysts from performing high-level investigative work and how smarter bulletins can help.



limit analysts from performing high-level investigative work and how smarter bulletins can help. Apply practical strategies to filter and prioritize bulletins so that critical information reaches the right officers at the right time.



so that critical information reaches the right officers at the right time. Discover how intelligent bulletins can make morning roll calls and briefings more relevant, actionable and time-efficient.



can make morning roll calls and briefings more relevant, actionable and time-efficient. Assess methods for breaking down silos and improving collaboration across agencies through workflow improvements rather than just new software.



and improving collaboration across agencies through workflow improvements rather than just new software. Analyze how reducing the manual burden on analysts and detectives allows investigative teams to focus on case resolution and faster time-to-arrest.

WHO SHOULD ATTEND:



Police chiefs and commissioners



Crime and intelligence analysts.



Detectives and investigators.



Federal, state and regional task force liaisons.



Operations and intelligence unit leaders.

* Please note the Q and A portion of the webinar will only be available for live event attendees.

MEET THE SPEAKERS:

L - R: Matt White, Terence Monahan, Joe Ryan

Matt White is the founder and CEO of Multitude Insights, which provides AI-powered intelligence tools to law enforcement agencies nationwide. A Navy veteran and graduate of Gonzaga University, the Harvard Kennedy School and MIT Sloan, Matt founded Multitude Insights to modernize how crime analysts and investigators surface critical connections — transforming workflows that once took weeks into minutes. He leads Multitude Insights as it scales AI solutions that are simple, secure and purpose-built for public safety.

Terence Monahan is a four-decade veteran of the NYPD who rose to Chief of Department — the highest uniformed position —leading 36,000 officers and spearheading major technology initiatives including the department’s drone policy and CompStat program. He developed NYPD Neighborhood Policing, which reduced crime to historic lows and has advised law enforcement agencies worldwide. Now founder and CEO of Monahan Consulting, LLC, Monahan advises public and private organizations on cryptocurrency investigations, event security, and corporate security strategy. A Bronx native and Fordham University graduate, he previously served as Senior Advisor for Recovery Safety Planning at NYC Economic Development Corporation during the COVID-19 pandemic.

For the past decade, Joe Ryan has introduced technology solutions to law enforcement agencies across the country and now leads the sales team at Multitude Insights. He has led the crime analysis units at the Washington / Baltimore HIDTA, the Alexandria, VA Police Department and the Jacksonville, FL Sheriff’s Office.

