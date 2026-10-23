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BWC: Fla. man bursts through window trying to flee officers, ends up in hospital

Sanford Police officers took a suspect with an active warrant into custody after he crashed through a window in an effort to flee officers

October 23, 2026 12:57 PM • 
Joanna Putman

SANFORD, Fla. — The Sanford Police Department released body camera video showing a suspect’s unsuccessful attempt at a daring escape from officers.

The Sept. 13 incident began when officers responded to a call about a person with a warrant refusing to leave a residence.

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Body camera video shows officers initially knocking at the front door before encountering the suspect at a side entrance. When officers attempted to take him into custody, the suspect fled back into the home.

Additional officers approached the front door. As they did, the suspect suddenly burst through the front window, smashing glass and crashing into the porch railing.

“His escape attempt came to an unexpected end when he appeared to believe he could fly away from our officers,” Sanford PD said.

Officers took the suspect to a hospital for medical treatment before he was subsequently arrested.

The suspect already had an active warrant, but faces additional charges of resisting an officer with violence and battery on a law enforcement officer.

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Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com