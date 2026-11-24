BROWARD, Fla. — Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony shared aerial video showing the moment a wounded K-9 continued trying to apprehend a suspect who shot him.

Broward Sheriff’s K-9 Scuba was wounded on Nov. 19 as officers pursued a “violent suspect,” the office stated. Aerial footage shows the suspect hiding on a back porch of a house as officers rounded the building. He ambushed the team, firing at the K-9 and in the direction of officers.

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The suspect struck an officer and K-9 Scuba. The officer was shot in the leg and has since been released from the hospital. K-9 Scuba was critically injured but has since stabilized, the sheriff’s office said.

“Initial reviews of the incident indicate that despite being wounded, K-9 Scuba continued his mission to apprehend the suspect,” the sheriff’s office stated. “Our responding deputies also demonstrated extraordinary bravery, leaving cover to engage the violent suspect and protect those around them.”

Tony also praised the K-9’s handler, Deputy Reynolds, for quickly returning fire. The suspect’s wounds were fatal.

The incident video also included footage of K-9 Scuba, up and walking after his recovery.

“We not only survived, we won,” Tony stated.