Decision Point: When a domestic disturbance becomes a hostage rescue

A reported domestic disturbance quickly became a hostage rescue when West Chester police officers forced their way into a home and encountered a man holding a knife to a woman’s throat.

Officers had arrived after a neighbor reported hearing an argument and that a woman may have been pushed down a staircase. A man inside refused to let officers enter, telling them it was only a verbal argument and that they could leave.

Then an officer reached the woman by phone. She appeared to be in pain and texted that she needed help.

Officers prepared to make a forced entry, assembling a team with a ram and both lethal and less-lethal options. After breaching the home and moving upstairs, they reached a bathroom where the man warned them not to enter and said he had a knife to the woman’s throat.

Officers forced their way through the bathroom door. As the suspect and hostage fell to the floor, an officer fired a single shot, stopping the threat.

In this episode of Decision Point, Police1’s Duane Wolfe examines how officers prepared for the entry, the exigent circumstances that allowed them to enter without a warrant and the importance of staying mentally and emotionally regulated as a critical incident unfolds.

The encounter also presents one of the most difficult shots an officer may ever have to take: a deadly threat within inches of a hostage.

As you watch the video, consider the decision points throughout the encounter: When does a domestic call become an exigent circumstance? How do you prepare yourself and your team before making entry? And are you prepared to make a hostage rescue shot under stress?

Decision Point is part of Police1’s Bodycam Briefing series, which uses real-world incidents to examine officer decision-making, preparedness and survival under pressure.

Previously on Decision Point: