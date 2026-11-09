From the edge to the command center: The future of mobile command (tipsheet)

This form is intended for individuals located in the United States. By submitting this form, you confirm that you are providing your personal information voluntarily and you consent to:



(a) the collection, use, and storage of your personal information by Lexipol, LLC dba Lexipol Media Group ("we," "us") for the purpose of responding to your inquiry, providing the products, services, or content you have requested, and related marketing communications; and



(b) the transfer, storage, and processing of your personal information in the United States and other jurisdictions that may not provide the same level of data protection as your home jurisdiction, including transfer to our service providers and business partners involved in fulfilling your request.



If you are located outside the United States, including in the European Economic Area, the United Kingdom, or Switzerland, please note that by submitting this form you are directing us to transfer your personal information to the United States for the purposes described above. You may withdraw this consent at any time by contacting us at privacy@lexipol.com though withdrawal will not affect the lawfulness of any processing carried out before you withdraw it, and may limit our ability to respond to your inquiry.



You have the right to request access to, correction of, or deletion of your personal information, and to object to or restrict certain processing, subject to the limitations of applicable law. To exercise these rights, contact us at privacy@lexipol.com