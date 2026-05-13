Reliable connectivity is now mission-critical for law enforcement

Mobile communication challenges like network disruptions and coverage gaps can devastate modern police agencies, imperiling officer safety and operational effectiveness.

A new nationwide survey of 1,148 law enforcement professionals evaluates how agencies today approach mobile technology — from network resiliency and priority access to satellite communications and 5G coverage.

See the results to learn:

How often agencies experience cellular network disruptions.



Why network resiliency during disasters ranks among the highest technology priorities.

The growing importance of satellite communications as backup connectivity.

What communication challenges agencies face most during large-scale incidents.

Where leadership teams are focusing future technology investments.

The findings make one thing clear: Dependable connectivity is no longer optional for public safety agencies. As agencies deploy more mobile tools, real-time data applications and connected technologies, resilient communications infrastructure will play a central role in operational readiness and response capabilities.

Download the infographic to see how agencies nationwide are evaluating the future of mobile communications — and what technologies are shaping the next generation of public safety connectivity.

