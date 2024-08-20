Hillsdale College hosts law enforcement outreach conference

PRESS RELEASE

HILLSDALE, Mich. — Hillsdale College hosted a Law Enforcement Outreach Conference on Aug. 15 at The Ledge at Spring Creek in Spring Creek, Tennessee. Thirty-one law enforcement officers from across the country participated in the Hillsdale College Law Enforcement Constitution Course taught by Jeremiah Regan, director of law enforcement outreach at Hillsdale College.

“Hillsdale College is pleased to offer a Constitution course designed for law enforcement,” Regan said. “Law enforcement officers take an oath to defend the Constitution. Hillsdale is teaching officers and agencies about the history of American political theory, what the Constitution is designed to protect, and why their oath matters in upholding the law of the land.”

Hillsdale College launched the course in 2022 to give law enforcement officers at the state, local, and federal levels a deeper knowledge of and appreciation for the Constitution they have sworn to support and defend. Developed by Hillsdale College faculty and staff, the course includes a four-hour block of instruction that can be integrated into police academy training schedules and in-service training days. Hillsdale trains and certifies law enforcement and other individuals to teach the course.

“Hillsdale’s educational offering and certification equips law enforcement officers at every level to stand for the principles and inalienable rights our Constitution protects,” Regan said. “The instructors we certify can teach this course themselves, giving hundreds more officers a better understanding of the Constitution.”

Much like Hillsdale’s online courses, the Law Enforcement Constitution Course focuses on American political theory, the Declaration of Independence, and the Constitution, teaching law enforcement officers about natural law, natural rights, the necessity of consent, and the purpose of the federal government.

The course, which is available free of cost, includes instructor training, curriculum materials, and participant course materials for all levels of American law enforcement.

For more information about Hillsdale College Law Enforcement Outreach, or bring this course to your department, click here.

About Hillsdale College

Hillsdale College is an independent, nonsectarian, Christian liberal arts college located in southern Michigan. Founded in 1844, the College has built a national reputation through its classical liberal arts core curriculum and its principled refusal to accept federal or state taxpayer subsidies, even indirectly in the form of student grants or loans. It also conducts an outreach effort promoting civil and religious liberty, including a free monthly speech digest, Imprimis, with a circulation of more than 6.6 million. For more information, visit hillsdale.edu.