Drones, live video feeds and LPRs: Inside N.J. PD’s Real Time Operations Center

By Deion Johnson

PATERSON, N.J. — The Paterson Police Department has launched a new Real Time Operations Center and expanded its drone program, officials announced earlier this month, marking a major step in the department’s ongoing modernization under state oversight.

The new technology is designed to give officers faster access to information, improve coordination during emergencies and enhance safety for both police and the public, officials said.

Attorney General Matthew Platkin called the launch a turning point for policing in Paterson, which has been under state oversight since 2023 following years of claims of corruption and excessive force.

“For too long, officers in Paterson were asked to do their jobs without the modern tools routinely used by other major cities,” Platkin said. “That has changed. These systems provide better information, faster insight and stronger coordination, while also improving safety and accountability.”

The Real Time Operations Center, known as the RTOC, serves as a centralized hub that connects officers and supervisors to live data and video feeds from across the city, according to a joint press release from the attorney general’s office and the City of Paterson. The center integrates city-owned cameras, gunshot detection technology, automatic license plate readers and analytics from body-worn cameras, allowing police to track incidents as they unfold and respond more quickly.

Officials said the RTOC is intended to support intelligence-led policing by giving commanders a clearer picture of developing situations and improving communication between units in the field.

“The Real Time Operations Center reflects how far this department has come,” said Isa Abbassi, executive director of the state Office of Policing Strategy and Innovation. “These systems are part of a deliberate effort to modernize policing, strengthen public safety and ensure technology is used responsibly and effectively.”

Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh praised the new initiative.

“Public safety remains my top priority. The launch of our Real-Time Operations Center and expanded drone program gives Paterson’s police the tools to prevent crime, respond faster, and continue strengthening public safety across our city,” Sayegh said. “This is smart, modern policing focused on keeping every neighborhood in Paterson safe.”

The RTOC is paired with an expanded drone program that builds on technology the department has used for the past five years, officials said. Previously, drones were limited to the Emergency Response Team. They are now available to multiple units and can be deployed for search-and-rescue missions, active investigations and large-scale incidents.

Police said drones also improve crash and crime scene documentation by allowing investigators to capture overhead images and create detailed 3D maps. The technology can shorten investigations, reduce road closures and improve safety at scenes.

“These tools fundamentally change how we operate,” said Officer in Charge Patrick Murray. “They give officers real-time insight when seconds matter, improve coordination across divisions and enhance safety on every call.”

Officials said the technology rollout is part of a broader overhaul under state oversight that includes investments in training, supervision and data-driven enforcement strategies.

As part of the effort, the department is also using the Fusus platform, which allows residents and businesses to voluntarily share security camera footage with police. Officials said the system can give officers better situational awareness before they arrive on a scene and strengthen partnerships with the community.

The department said the investments are already showing results. According to year-end data, shooting incidents dropped by more than 40% and shooting victims declined by more than 50% compared with the previous year. Robberies and aggravated assaults are also down so far this year, police said.

Beyond enforcement, Paterson police have expanded their use of social media and digital communications to share public safety information and increase transparency, efforts officials say have improved engagement with residents.

“These are durable systems built to last,” Platkin said. “They reflect the progress made in Paterson and lay a foundation for the future.”

Residents and business owners who want to share security camera footage or register their cameras with police can do so at connectpaterson.org.

