S.C. officer wounded in ‘ambush-style attack’ while sitting in cruiser

The Greenville Police Department officer was released from the hospital following the shooting; the suspect was later fatally shot during a pursuit by Greenville County Sheriff’s deputies

January 12, 2026 10:16 AM

Editor’s Note: An initial version of this story stated that the suspect was shot and killed by Greenville County Sheriff’s Deputies. The death has now been ruled a suicide.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A South Carolina police officer was shot and wounded while sitting in his patrol car Sunday in what one official called an “ambush-style attack.” the suspect was later shot and killed in a shootout, authorities said.

The Greenville police officer was repeatedly shot early Sunday, the city of Greenville said in a statement. The officer was treated at a hospital and was released, the city said.

Greenville County Sheriff Hobart Lewis described the shooting as an “ambush-style attack” in a video from the scene posted on Facebook. Lewis said that authorities identified a suspect and pursued his vehicle, leading to “an exchange of gunfire.”

The suspect received “at least one fatal gunshot wound,” the Greenville County Coroner’s Office said in a statement. It identified the person as David William Lane, 42, of Greenville.

Relatives of Lane could not be reached Sunday for comment.

The Greenville Police Department did not respond to questions from The Associated Press about a possible motive for the attack or the identity of the officer who was shot.

The city said authorities asked the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division to conduct an investigation and that the Greenville Police Department is “fully cooperating.”

Greenville, with a population of around 70,000, is about 90 miles (145 kilometers) northwest of the state capital of Columbia.

