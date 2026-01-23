Calif. sheriff warns bystanders approaching scenes to record video: ‘Bullets can be very unforgiving’

HOLLISTER, Calif. — San Benito County Sheriff Eric Taylor issued a forceful message in response to public criticism and bystander behavior during a violent, multi-jurisdictional incident that left one suspect dead and a San Jose police officer seriously wounded, KSBW reported.

The events unfolded on Jan. 21 when a suspect armed with a handgun stole a green Corvette from a San Jose dealership, prompting a pursuit that spanned multiple counties, according to the report. During the incident, the suspect exchanged gunfire with law enforcement in Hollister and later again in San Jose, where the suspect was killed. A San Jose police sergeant was shot and remains in critical but stable condition.

Taylor confirmed one of his deputies was fired upon by the suspect during the Hollister exchange but was not injured. The deputy has been placed on administrative leave, which Taylor said is standard procedure following an officer-involved shooting.

In a video posted to social media, Taylor condemned what he described as “disgusting” online criticism directed at law enforcement in the aftermath of the shooting.

“Cowardly comments from keyboard warriors,” he said, were being made by individuals who should “know better.”

Taylor urged critics to consider the toll public comments can take on officers who live and work in the same communities.

“We are struggling in this office to attract and retain talent here,” Taylor said. “One of the main reasons that cops flock to communities and stay there is directly tied to the amount of support that community gives them. I’m not sure how many of you were almost murdered at work yesterday, but I know one of my guys was,”

Taylor also directed strong words at individuals who enter active crime scenes to film for social media. He said such behavior endangers both civilians and law enforcement, and instructed his deputies to stop trying to move bystanders to safety in the middle of a threat.

“I have asked my staff, or directed my staff, to stop trying to herd you all to safety. They need to focus on the threat that’s in front of them, and they need to stop trying to help people who want to argue that it’s their right to be allowed in the crossfire of these rapidly evolving situations,” Taylor said.

Taylor warned those that would enter such scenes that “bullets can be very unforgiving after leaving a firearm.”