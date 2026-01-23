REGISTER MY ACCOUNT
Trending Topics
Vehicle Incidents and Issues

Video: Ark. trooper fired after performing PIT maneuver on wrong vehicle during pursuit

Arkansas State Police stated the trooper lost sight of the vehicle he was pursuing after that suspect fled a traffic stop; he used a tactical vehicle intervention to stop a similar vehicle

January 23, 2026 11:59 AM • 
Joanna Putman

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An Arkansas State Police Trooper has been terminated after mistakenly performing a tactical vehicle intervention (TVI) maneuver on the wrong vehicle during a pursuit on Interstate 630, the agency stated.

The incident occurred on Jan. 18 when a trooper attempted to stop a white Buick Envista clocked at 92 mph in a 60-mph zone on I-630 eastbound in Little Rock, according to the release. The suspect initially pulled over but fled the stop after being informed he was driving on a suspended license.

| DOWNLOAD: How to launch a DFR program

According to ASP, the trooper briefly lost sight of the vehicle, then spotted a white SUV that was not speeding and exited the interstate at Exit 5. Mistaking the SUV for the fleeing suspect’s vehicle, the trooper initiated a TVI to prevent a possible pursuit through city streets.

After stopping the vehicle and ordering the driver out at gunpoint, the trooper realized it was not the suspect but an uninvolved female motorist, according to ASP. The trooper immediately apologized, and no injuries were reported.

ASP officials said the trooper, who was hired in October 2024 and still under probationary status, was placed on administrative duty and terminated on Jan. 21. The agency has since apologized to the motorist, who has asked to remain anonymous.

The suspect turned himself in on Jan. 20 and was charged with felony fleeing and several misdemeanors, including failure to obey a police officer, driving on a suspended license and speeding.

“The Arkansas State Police is committed to protecting the public while holding itself to the highest standards of professionalism and accountability,” Col. Hagar said. “In this incident, the Trooper quickly recognized the mistake, ensured the uninvolved driver was safe, and took responsibility on scene. We remain focused on continuous improvement to maintain the trust and confidence of the communities we serve.”

Trending
Helicopter Crash Arizona
Officer Down
Ariz. DPS helicopter crash kills pilot, trooper during shooter response
A Ranger helicopter crew was responding to assist the Flagstaff PD and other law enforcement agencies when it crashed, killing the pilot and the trooper/paramedic inside
February 05, 2026 02:01 PM
New York City police sergeant who hurled plastic cooler at fleeing motorcyclist charged in his death
NYPD
NYPD officer charged in cooler throw death testifies he was trying to protect colleagues
“He was gonna crash into us,” Eric Duran told the court. "... All I had time for was to try again to stop or to try to get him to change directions. That’s all I had the time to think of.”
February 03, 2026 03:08 PM
Sergeant Grant Candies (3).png
Officer Down
Miss. SRO fatally struck by vehicle outside school
Lee County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Rick Haggard, 52, served as the SRO for Shannon Elementary School
February 04, 2026 11:38 AM
 · 
Joanna Putman
Immigration Enforcement Minnesota
Federal law enforcement
Border czar announces 700 immigration officers to immediately leave Minnesota
“Given this increase in unprecedented collaboration ... we’ll draw down 700 people effective today — 700 law enforcement personnel,” Homan said
February 04, 2026 10:24 AM
Company News
Team Wendy
Duty Gear
Team Wendy now on GovX: Faster verification and discount access for eligible professionals
The discount is 10% off the total order and can be reused on future purchases
February 03, 2026 12:22 PM

Officer Misconduct / Internal Affairs Pursuit Vehicle Incidents and Issues
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman
Joanna Putman is an Associate Editor and newswriter at Police1, where she has been covering law enforcement topics since August 2023. Based in Orlando, Florida, she holds a journalism degree from the University of Florida and spent two years working in nonprofit local newsrooms, gaining experience in community-focused reporting. Married to a law enforcement officer, she works hard to highlight the challenges and triumphs of those who serve and protect. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com