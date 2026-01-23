Video: Ark. trooper fired after performing PIT maneuver on wrong vehicle during pursuit

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An Arkansas State Police Trooper has been terminated after mistakenly performing a tactical vehicle intervention (TVI) maneuver on the wrong vehicle during a pursuit on Interstate 630, the agency stated.

The incident occurred on Jan. 18 when a trooper attempted to stop a white Buick Envista clocked at 92 mph in a 60-mph zone on I-630 eastbound in Little Rock, according to the release. The suspect initially pulled over but fled the stop after being informed he was driving on a suspended license.

According to ASP, the trooper briefly lost sight of the vehicle, then spotted a white SUV that was not speeding and exited the interstate at Exit 5. Mistaking the SUV for the fleeing suspect’s vehicle, the trooper initiated a TVI to prevent a possible pursuit through city streets.

After stopping the vehicle and ordering the driver out at gunpoint, the trooper realized it was not the suspect but an uninvolved female motorist, according to ASP. The trooper immediately apologized, and no injuries were reported.

ASP officials said the trooper, who was hired in October 2024 and still under probationary status, was placed on administrative duty and terminated on Jan. 21. The agency has since apologized to the motorist, who has asked to remain anonymous.

The suspect turned himself in on Jan. 20 and was charged with felony fleeing and several misdemeanors, including failure to obey a police officer, driving on a suspended license and speeding.

“The Arkansas State Police is committed to protecting the public while holding itself to the highest standards of professionalism and accountability,” Col. Hagar said. “In this incident, the Trooper quickly recognized the mistake, ensured the uninvolved driver was safe, and took responsibility on scene. We remain focused on continuous improvement to maintain the trust and confidence of the communities we serve.”