Data/Information Sharing

Concord PD boosts crime-fighting power with real-time intelligence from Peregrine (case study)

How interagency collaboration and advanced data tools helped apprehend a serial bank robbery suspect

June 23, 2025 06:35 PM
Robbery

A data platform helped crack the case of a serial bank robber in Northern California.

stevecoleimages/Getty Images

When a serial bank robbery case crossed jurisdictions, Concord Police Department in California needed a way to quickly share sensitive information across multiple agencies without compromising privacy or efficiency. With help from Peregrine, Concord PD led a successful multi-agency effort that resulted in the arrest of the suspect – while showcasing the power of real-time, secure information sharing in high-stakes investigations.

Download the case study to see how investigators used Peregrine’s data integration platform to:

  • Coordinate with other agencies to track and apprehend a multi-bank robbery suspect.
  • Share a real-time, unified view of the situation across departments.
  • Streamline communication and improve decision-making.

