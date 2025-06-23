Concord PD boosts crime-fighting power with real-time intelligence from Peregrine (case study)

When a serial bank robbery case crossed jurisdictions, Concord Police Department in California needed a way to quickly share sensitive information across multiple agencies without compromising privacy or efficiency. With help from Peregrine, Concord PD led a successful multi-agency effort that resulted in the arrest of the suspect – while showcasing the power of real-time, secure information sharing in high-stakes investigations.

Download the case study to see how investigators used Peregrine’s data integration platform to:



Coordinate with other agencies to track and apprehend a multi-bank robbery suspect.

to track and apprehend a multi-bank robbery suspect. Share a real-time, unified view of the situation across departments.

of the situation across departments. Streamline communication and improve decision-making.

For more, visit Peregrine.