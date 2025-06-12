How Atlanta cut violent crime by 21% with Peregrine (case study)

In 2021, crime in Atlanta was surging, with homicides up nearly 60% above pre-pandemic levels, driven in large part by gang activity.

To combat the crime wave, Atlanta Police Department (APD), Fulton County District Attorney’s Office and other agencies launched Operation Heatwave to dismantle gangs, seize illegal weapons and make high‑impact arrests. From the outset, commanders placed data at the center of every decision.

Download the case study to see how investigators used Peregrine’s data integration platform to:



Identify trends.

Overlay social‑network links.

Filter digital evidence for keywords.

Turn raw data into clear targets for patrol, warrants and prosecution.

