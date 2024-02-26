Delta’s DSC8000 Bi-Fold Speed Gate successfully passes M30/P1 crash test

PRESS RELEASE

PALMDALE, Calif. — Delta Scientific, the leading manufacturer of counter-terrorist vehicle control systems used globally, announced their DSC8000 shallow foundation bi-fold speed gate has successfully achieved an M30/P1 designation with negative penetration. The DSC8000 was tested to the new ASTM F2656-20 standard which measures the penetration level from the leading edge of the barrier versus the back-side of the barrier of the previous standard. This can provide a difference of up to five additional feet (1.52 m.) and makes the negative penetration level even more impressive.

The DSC8000 bi-fold speed gate features a shallow foundation of only 24 inches (61 cm) with minimal rebar required. The DSC8000 alleviates the concerns of interference with buried pipes, power lines and fiber optic communication lines in urban applications. The shallow foundation also reduces installation complexity, time, materials and corresponding costs. An additional feature of the DSC8000 is the pre-hung design that allows for factory testing and easy installation with minimal assembly required in the field. The DSC8000 is perfect for high water table locations and areas with corrosive soils.

“This new high-speed technology allows our clients to throughput three times more vehicles than a typical slide gate. The pre-hung design allows our installers to confidently turn over the project with ease. When you combine the speed, anti-climb, and military grade M30 crash rating that Delta is known for, it makes this gate a perfect solution for today’s growing infrastructure constraints”, states Keith Bobrosky, President of Delta Scientific.

The DSC8000 bi-fold speed gate is available in electric or hydraulic configurations. The gate leaf’s can be purchased with anti-climb infill picketing or a full clad panel that doesn’t allow a sight line through the gate. The DSC8000 operates at 6 seconds per cycle with a 12’ clear opening allowing up to 180 vehicles an hour throughput. Clear openings of up to 24’ will be available. Delta is also in the process of getting approval on UL325 certification to meet all the new industry standards.

As is typical of Delta Scientific barriers, the DSC8000 is able to take multiple hits as the restraint was not breeched after impact. Contact Delta Scientific today if you want to make sure your facility has the strongest, most reliable barriers on the market. We are celebrating 50 years in 2024.

About Delta

Delta Scientific Corporation is the leading manufacturer of vehicle access control equipment with over 260,000 square feet of production facilities in Palmdale, Calif. Delta’s three product lines consist of high-security vehicle barricade systems, parking control equipment and guard booths. Delta Scientific has been engineering and manufacturing vehicle access control equipment since 1974 and sells its products worldwide.

